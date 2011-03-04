UFC on Versus 3 Results: Brian Bowles Submits Damacio Page

Quick results from the Brian Bowles vs. Damacio Page at UFC on Versus 3

Damacio Page plotted his revenge heading into his rematch with Brian Bowles this evening, but the former champion had other plans for “The Angel of Death.”

The two bantamweights began the first contest of the main card with an incredibly pace, as Page shot out of the gate with punches and kicks to keep his opponent on his toes. But Bowles began to fire back, and, as Page began to slow, the Georgia native began opening up.

Midway through the opening frame, Bowles connected with a vicious uppercut during an exchange, and Page staggered backwards, looking to recover. Bowles pressed forward and followed Page to the ground where he began landing strikes from the top. Page looked for an escape route, but Bowles immediately locked on a tight guillotine choke. The former 135 lb. champion put his opponent to sleep with the submission at 3:30 of Round 1, winning the same way he did the first time he locked horns with Page in the cage.

Interesting trivia note: Bowles submitted Page at 3:30 of round 1 in their first fight, too.