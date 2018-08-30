Aretha Franklin’s Funeral: How to Live Stream, Watch on TV & Listen on Radio

Although being there seated in a Greater Grace Temple pew with the thousands of invited guests to say farewell to icon Aretha Franklin will undoubtedly be a moving and unforgettable experience, the world is invited to celebrate her life and mourn her passing via their TVs, live streams and even on radio.

Franklin, the legendary and seminal singer, musician, civil rights movement member, mother and mentor for many singers over the course of 60 years, died of pancreatic cancer on Aug. 16. She was 76.

Greater Grace Temple seats some 4,000 people and it’s expected many more will standby outside the church doors. And people from across the globe will watch and listen as songs of praise are sung and words of healing offered.

Franklin’s funeral service will include performers the Aretha Franklin Orchestra and the Aretha Franklin Choir, Edward Franklin, Jennifer Holliday, Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson, Ronald Isley and Faith Hill.

Speakers will include family, Thomas Vaughn, Cristal, Victorie and Jordan Franklin, and numerous dignitaries and friends including Michigan’s governor, Detroit’s mayor, former Pres. Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Clive Davis, the Queen’s decades-long close friend and professional partner, filmmaker Tyler Perry, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, R&B legend Smokey Robinson and Detroit Pistons’ Isiah Thomas among myriad others.

Pastors and bishops from Atlanta to Detroit to Texas will deliver Scripture readings, and her eulogy will be delivered by Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Atlanta.

The icon’s funeral begins at 10 a.m. (EDT) and will be broadcast, aired and streamed in its entirely by myriad stations, programs and platforms. Major cable TV news programs will air portions. It’s expected that the funeral will run well into the the afternoon.

Here’s what you need to know to be there to celebrate her life and say final farewells to the Queen of Soul:

Watch On Your TV

Detroiters can watch the funeral on broadcast TV stations WDIV channel 4, WJBK channel 2 and WXYZ channel 7. It’s reported these stations will air the funeral in its entirety.

Nationally, indeed, globally, the funeral can be watched on HLN. The cable news channel owned by CNN has said it will begin its coverage at 10 a.m. on “Morning Express with Robin Meade” and it will continue throughout the day.

Cable news stations including CNN, MSNBC and Fox have confirmed that there will be coverage of the funeral, albeit not continuously.

Livestreams On Your Computer, Phone or Tablet

The Associated Press is doing a live stream of her funeral on its website beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. Visit the AP website or stream it via thee Detroit Free Press here.

It’s expected that many more live-steaming services will jump on board so come back and check for updates.

On the Radio

SiriusXM satellite radio is serious about making sure millions are able to hear the funeral in its entirety.

The satellite’s radio’s channel 49, ‘Soul Town’ is for now the “Aretha Franklin Tribute” channel through Sept. 1 at 12 a.m.

The “Aretha Franklin Tribute” channel on SiriusXM is not only playing her music from her 60-year-career, but features interviews and tributes. The “Celebration of Life” service will air live from Greater Grace Temple in its entirety beginning at 10 a.m. and will also take calls from listeners after the legend’s service.

You can get a subscription to SiriusXM for your car or online streaming for about $10 a month (with all the taxes and fees included). SiriusFM sometimes has free trial offers.