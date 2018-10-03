Monica McLean Says Christine Ford Never Coached Her on Polygraph

Monica McLean, the long-time friend of Christine Ford, has released a statement denying that Ford ever coached her on how to take a polygraph exam.

McLean released the statement to ABC News on Wednesday morning. It said, simply, “I have NEVER had Christine Blasey Ford, or anybody else, prepare me, or provide any other type of assistance whatsoever in connection with any polygraph exam I have taken at anytime.” McLean made the statement after an ex-boyfriend of Ford’s told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he had seen Ford preparing McLean to take a polygraph.

Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both in high school. Ford has taken, and passed, a polygraph exam about her allegations against Kavanaugh.

Christine Ford’s Ex-Boyfriend Said He Saw Ford Coaching McLean on How to Take a Polygraph

Monica McLean suddenly came into the public eye late Tuesday night, after a statement from Christine Ford’s ex-boyfriend was obtained by Fox News. The ex-boyfriend, whose name has not been released, says he saw Ford helping her “life-long best friend,” Monica McLean, to prepare for a polygraph test. The ex-boyfriend said that McLean and Ford were living together at the time, and that Ford used her background in psychology to help prep McLean for the polygraph.

You can read the ex-boyfriend’s letter here.

If true, that would seem to contradict Ford’s testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ford told the committee that she had never coached anyone on taking a polygraph test.

Monica McLean spent 24 years working for the State Department before stepping down in 2016 to begin working as an independent consultant. Ford’s ex-boyfriend said that McLean was coaching McLean because she expected to be given a polygraph as part of her job application. McLean was looking for work with the FBI and the US Attorney’s office.

Chuck Grassley Says Ford’s Own Polygraph Results Could Be ‘Unreliable’

Also on Tuesday night, the Republican chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, sent a letter to Christine Ford’s lawyers. Grassley charged that Ford has been “withholding” evidence from his committee, and demanded that she hand over whatever evidence she has immediately.

He specifically asked for any audio or video recordings, as well as data, from Ford’s polygraph test. Grassley wrote that the committee had testimony from an ex-boyfriend of Ford’s saying that he had seen her coaching someone on how to take a polygraph. And, Grassley said, if that turns out to be true, it could mean that Ford’s own polygraph test results are “unreliable.”

