Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera have been together eight years, legally married for five, but they didn’t have their official celebration until Jan. 19, a destination wedding in Mexico which was taped for We TV’s Waka & Tammy Tie the Knot. But before this nuptial special, the two were airing out their grievances on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

Waka, born Juaquin James Malphurs, had trouble staying faithful, and Tammy, 32, left him in 2016. But the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars have since reconciled, and are better than ever. “Eight years ago I remember chasing Tammy down, grabbing her by the arm,” the rapper, 32, told People. “I had to keep her purse so she wouldn’t leave me, and I knew then that she would forever be mine.”

After Waka’s brother Kayo Redd committed suicide in 2014, the couple chose to forgo a big wedding and elope. But they went all out for their getaway wedding, or “vow renewals” as they call it, and the two are looking ahead to even bigger things in 2019.

Here’s what you need to know about Waka & Tammy:

1. Waka Told Tammy She’d Be His Wife The First Night They Met

Waka and Tammy first met in 2011 in Miami and he can still remember what she was wearing that fateful night. He was in town performing at a club while Tammy was on vacation with friends, “She was wearing a peppermint dress [and] she was looking so good,” Waka said to the NY Post. “It was just her energy and her look.”

“He told me I was going to be his wife the first time we met,” Rivera said. “The crazy thing is my friend told me we were going to the club and I said I didn’t want to go to that club because there was going to be fighting. We ended up going to a classy place and Waka ended up there because he got into a fight at the other club he was booked at.”

2. They Separated in 2016 Because Waka Kept Cheating

After Waka’s multiple infidelities, the couple joined Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition and worked to relationship coach Dr. Ish, Dr. V., and Lynn Toler of Divorce Court, to see if this was something they could work through and move past.

Talking to Essence in 2017 Tammy said, “One thing I can say that’s hard about repairing a marriage when it’s been broken is the trust part. Being able to trust them because once you’ve faced infidelity, it’s hard. Having a positive mindset really helped me because if you think nothing but positive thoughts then that’s what’s going to happen. But he changed completely.”

“Cheating is wrong, but you can’t compare me to somebody who is a habitual cheater and having babies,” Waka said. “But I have grown from that. I needed to be separated [from Rivera] because I just needed to slow down. I always knew Tammy was the one. I just wanted to know how long I could have fun.”

3. Tammy and daughter Charlie Both Got Huge Diamond Rings for the Wedding

Tammy received a custom 5-carat diamond ring, and then both she and Waka exchanged 3-carat wedding bands during the ceremony in Mexico.

Waka also surprised daughter Charlie with her own sparkler. Tammy posted about the moment on Instagram with the caption, “‘Not only am I vowing to love, honor and respect your mother but I vow the same things to you.’ Then he gave her a smaller version of my ring with a pink diamond.”

4. Having a Traditional Ceremony Was a 5 Year Deal

“I told Waka that if we made it five years I wanted my dream wedding,” Rivera said. “Today my dream has come true. I am marrying my best friend and soulmate all over again. When God made Waka, he wrote my name beside his.”

“I never knew what love was until I met Tammy,” Flocka said. “Today I am giving her a dream wedding that she always wanted.”

5. They Want More Kids

While Tammy has daughter Charlie, 13, from a previous relationship, Tammy and Waka are looking to have more kids. Waka said he’d like her to have twins. “I just want a healthy baby boy,” she said. The couple will likely continue this conversation and the duo will be starring on the upcoming season of We TV’s Growing Up Hip Hop.

