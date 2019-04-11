Julian Assange Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks co-founder who was arrested in London on April 11, 2019, was married once and has at least one son with his ex-wife.

Assange is accused in a U.S. indictment of helping Chelsea Manning break a password to obtain classified U.S. documents.

That has some people wondering more about Julian Assange’s family, including his ex-wife and son. He was born Julian Paul Hawkins.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Julian Assange & His Mother Moved 37 Times When He Was a Child

Julian Assange was born on July 3, 1971, in Townsville, Australia.

According to Biography.com, Assange’s childhood was not a very stable one because his mother Christine and his stepfather, Brett Assange, traveled frequently to “put on theatrical productions.”

Brett Assange described Julian as a “sharp kid who always fought for the underdog,” the site said.

Biography.com reported that Brett and Christine broke up. Assange and his mother moved about 37 times, and Assange “was frequently homeschooled.” Brett Assange had adopted Julian Assange at age 1.

2. Julian Assange Married at Age 18 But It Didn’t Last

Assange was married once before to ex wife Teresa Assange. According to AJC, he was 18-years-old when he married, but the marriage didn’t last.

She was 17 when they met, according to Daily Mail.

However, there are reports that Assange has distanced from his family. UK Telegraph reports Christine Assange told Australian media that her son “distanced himself from the family for their own safety due to his growing notoriety.”

3. Assange Has a Son With His Ex Wife

Julian Assange had a son with his ex-wife. It’s believed that son is in his 20s and works as a software designer.

Daily Mail alleged that Daniel Assange, Assange’s son, lives in Melbourne. UK Telegraph reported in 2010 that Daniel Assange had used a pseudonym on Twitter to ask that his dad be treated fairly.

“Let us do our best to ensure my father is treated fairly and apolitically,” Daniel Assange said on Twitter. “I’m hoping this isn’t just an intermediary step towards his extradition to the US.”

4. Assange’s Mother Gave Him His Love of Computers

Assange credits his mother with inspiring a love of computers.

He was a teenager and his mother gave him a Commodore 64 computer, reports AJC, his first.

Assange’s father was named John Shipton, per CNN.

5. A Friend Claimed in a Tell-All Book That Assange Has Four ‘Love Children’

The exact number of Assange’s children and their identities are not known. However, a friend wrote in a tell-all book the claim that Assange has fathered four “love children” over the years.

The friend, Daniel Domscheit-Berg, claimed, according to Daily Mail, “Often I sat in large groups and listened to Julian boast about how many children he had fathered in various parts of the world.”

He also said, Daily Mail reported: “He seemed to enjoy the idea of lots and lots of Julians, one on every continent. Whether he took care of any of these alleged children, or whether they existed at all, was another question.”