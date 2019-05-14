Alva Pilliod & Alberta Pilliod: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

An Alameda County jury has ordered the agrochemical company, Monsanto, to pay California husband and wife Alva and Alberta Pilliod $2.055 billion in punitive and compensatory damages after the couple developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) possibly caused by years of using the chemical glyphosate. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup. The chemical is also the most commonly used herbicide in the United States, according to the National Pesticide Information Center. Bayer is now the parent company of Monsanto which it purchased in 2018 for $66 billion dollars.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Bayer/Monsanto insist that glyphosate is non-harmful to humans. On April 30, 2019, the EPA released a statement saying that the “EPA continues to find that there are no risks to public health when glyphosate is used in accordance with its current label and that glyphosate is not a carcinogen.” US Secretary of Agriculture Sunny Purdue stressed the need for glyphosate in agriculture. “If we are going to feed 10 billion people by 2050, we are going to need all the tools at our disposal, which includes the use the glyphosate,” he said.

Here’s what you need to know about Alva and Alberta Pilliod, Glyphosate and their case against Monsanto.

1. Alva Pilliod Was Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2011 & Alberta Was Diagnosed in 2015



Both Alva, 77 and wife Alberta, 75, told The Guardian they had been using Roundup since the 1970s at their home and other properties. The couple was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that initially impacts the lymph nodes, spleen, bone marrow, thymus, adenoids, tonsils, and digestive tract. Symptoms of the disease include enlarged lymph nodes, chills, weight loss, and severe and frequent infections. A biopsy is the only way to confirm non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Alva developed bone cancer while Alva suffers from brain cancer.

Both Alberta and Alva are in remission but must take ongoing “maintenance” chemotherapy drugs. Alva described the last few years as being “miserable.” Doctors have said there’s a “substantially high chance” that if Alberta’s cancer recurs, she will develop deep brain lesions that will likely kill her.

The couple, who have two children and four grandchildren, used Roundup thinking it was safe for their family and also for the wildlife living on their properties. Once saying she thought Roundup was as safe as “sugar water,” Alberta revealed to The Guardian in a 2018 article that the couple was so confident that Roundup was harmless they never considered using masks or other protective equipment.

2.The Pilliod’s & Other Lawsuits Resulted From the World Health Organization’s Determination that Glyphosate was a Probable Human Carcinogen

In 2015, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) determined that glyphosate was a probable human carcinogen. The IARC’s working group consisted of 17 scientists from 11 different countries who were tasked with analyzing glyphosate’s safety data. The WHO’s report showed a relationship between people who were regularly exposed to glyphosate on a regular basis being at greater risk of developing NHL.

Scientific American review the WHO’s data and found that mice and rats exposed to glyphosate were more likely to develop tumors. The IARC classifies as ‘mechanistic evidence’, such as DNA damage to human cells from exposure to glyphosate.

The WHO also reviewed numerous other studies that examined the safety of glyphosate. One study that caught the researchers’ attention was the Farm Family Exposure study which discovered that 60% of farmers in the study had detectable levels of glyphosate in their urine. Farmers who did not wear gloves had higher levels than their glove-wearing counterparts. Twelve percent of children had detectable glyphosate levels.

3.The Pilliod’s Lawsuit Claimed Monsanto Concealed the Dangers of Roundup



Unsealed court documents and emails point to several troubling steps Monsanto took to conceal information about glyphosate. As reported by CBS, some of the most damaging items include emails between Monsanto executives and a former Environmental Protection Agency director Jess Rowland discussing the suppression negative glyphosate studies.

“I doubt EPA and Jess can kill this, but it’s good to know they are actually going to make the effort,” one Monsanto executive wrote. Monsanto allegedly also looked at ghostwriting a positive report on glyphosate which scientists could support. “(The scientists) would just edit and sign their names,” the unidentified executive wrote. Monsanto denies that any paper was ghostwritten.



Attorney Pearl Robertson disputes Monsanto’s claims and told CBS that the company “controls the science” behind glyphosate. “They write articles that are submitted to the EPA. They have control of the lab studies that are used for registration of glyphosate,” she explained.

Environmental Working Group President Ken Cook issued a statement after a previous lawsuit detailing Monsanto’s efforts to hide information about glyphosate’s carcinogenic properties. “Bayer-Monsanto has known for decades the cancer-causing properties of Roundup and I applaud the jury for holding the company accountable for failing to warn consumers of the known danger,” he said.

4. The Pilliod’s Case is the Third Major Lawsuit Against Monsanto

I Won a Historic Lawsuit, But May Not Live to Get the Money https://t.co/RXvn3JoleU — MOMAS (@momas4change) May 4, 2019

The Pilliod’s may have received the largest award but there were two other major court cases that battled Monsanto. The first was Dewayne “Lee” Johnson v. Monsanto in which a jury initially awarded Johnson $282.9 million but then reduced the total award to $78.5 million in November 2018. Johnson told TIME he used Roundup regularly in his job as a school district groundskeeper in northern California. After spending years mixing and spraying the chemical, Johnson developed a rash that was diagnosed as NHL in 2014. One day while working, the chemical sprayer broke and Johnson found himself drenched in Roundup. Soon after he developed a rash and then developed lesions.

Johnson revealed that while lots of people assume he’s wealthy, the Monsanto has filed an appeal. “The truth is the appeals could go on well past my life expectancy. We can’t really celebrate or make plans or go on vacation because we don’t have that money. I get a social security check now every month. It doesn’t even cover the cost of the rent.” Johnson went on to say he was “basically broke.”

The second lawsuit that gained national attention Edwin Hardeman v. Monsanto Co., in which the jury returned with an $80 million award in March 2019. The six-member jury determined that like the Pilliod’s, Hardeman’s NHL was the result of using Roundup regularly on his 56-acre property. Hardeman’s attorney Aimee Wagstaff described Hardeman’s exposure to the herbicide as “extreme” exposure, spraying it more than 300 times in 26 years. “The dose makes the poison. The more you use, the higher the risk,” Wagstaff told the jury. Hardeman’s case mostly focused on both scientific facts about the dangers of glyphosate along with Monsanto’s alleged corporate misconduct. The 70-year-old Hardeman, who developed NHL at the age of 66, is currently in remission.

5. Glyphosphate Is Restricted in Many States and Countries

The patent for glyphosate expired in 2000 making Monsanto/Bayer now just one of many companies producing glyphosate. Most of the other companies are based in China. While some countries are embracing glyphosate for large-scale agriculture, communities in at least U.S. 13 states have restricted or banned the chemical. In July 2017, California became the first state to issue a warning about glyphosate. The chemical was added to the state’s list of carcinogenic chemicals as required by the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act.

As of March 2019, glyphosate has been restricted in 28 countries around the globe. In a 2016 poll, approximately 66% of respondents in the European Union’s five largest countries supported a ban on glyphosate products.