Ronald Stolarczyk: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ronald Stolarczyk is the upstate New York man who shot and killed two people after they allegedly tried to burglarize his home. Stolarczyk now faces a felony charge for weapons possession. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Were Called to the Scene with Reports of a Home Invasion

In Oneida County, troopers say Deerfield homeowner Ronald Stolarczyk interrupted a burglary & shot two suspects with an illegally-owned handgun. Nicholas & Patricia Anne Talerico died. Stolarczyk is charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm. pic.twitter.com/ohuu8Iweyo — Tammy Palmer (@TammyPalmerNews) May 29, 2019

State troopers say that at around 3PM on Tuesday, they received a call about a possible home invasion in the 6000 block of Walker Road in the Town of Deerfield. When troopers responded to that call, they found something very different taking place.

According to an investigation by state troopers, Ronald Stolarcyzk interrupted Patricia Anne Talerico, 57, and Nicholas A. Talerico, 27 while they were trying to burglarize his home. Stolarcyzk shot both of the would-be burglars. Patricia Anne Talerico was pronounced dead at the scene. Nicholas Talerico was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead there.

2. Stolarczyk Is in Oneida County Jail Awaiting Arraignment

New York State police say that according to their investigation to far, Stolarczyk, a 64 year old homeowner, shot and killed two would-be burglars with an illegal firearm. According to a press release from the New York State police, Stolarczyk was arrested on the scene and charged with criminal possession of a firearm. The press release noted that this is a class “E” felony. Stolarczyk was taken to the Oneida County Jail while he awaits arraignment.

3. Nicholas Talerico Ran to a Neighbor’s House for Help Before Being Rushed to the Hospital

Ronald Stolarczyk shot two people who were trying to enter his home. One of them, Patricia Anne Talerico, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, Nicholas Talerico, managed to get out of the home and run across the street to a neighbor’s home, where he asked for help. “He was able to get out, run to a neighbor across the street,” Jack Keller of the NY State Police, told WKTV. “They were able to assist him, get him to St. E’s as quick as possible. Unfortunately, he passed away at the hospital.”

4. Students at a Local School Were Kept on Lockdown After Reports of a Shooting

After the initial reports of gunshots fired, students at the local elementary school — Deerfield Elementary — were kept at school until 5PM. A lockout/hold-in-place order was issued in response to the police activity in the area. At 5PM, the order was lifted. Police say the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and added that they they were looking to speak to anyone with information.

“There’s, we believe, no danger to the public at this time,” a police spokesman said. “We’re still trying to piece together the whole timeline before the shooting and hopefully we’re going to get some more information and we’re asking if anybody does know any information certainly, people who may have passed by just before the shooting or lives in the area who has video, certainly we would like to hear from them.”

5. Stolarczyk’s Father Was a Veteran of the Utica Fire Department

Ronald Stolarczyk’s father, Leon, passed away in 2014. He was retired from the Utica Fire Department. Ronald Stolarczyk’s mother, Estelle, passed away in 1996. Ronald had no siblings. He was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm after shooting two people who tried to enter his home. He is in Oneida County Jail awaiting arraignment.