Proud Boys March Near Win with Love Trump Protest [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

A large protest is being held in Orlando today over President Donald Trump’s re-election kickoff rally. Meanwhile, a group associated with the Proud Boys also marched in the same vicinity. At one point, Orlando police created a barricade between the two groups. Here are photos, videos, and more details about what happened.

The Trump counter-protest today is called “Win with Love.” The protest includes a baby Trump balloon, Orlando Weekly reported. Win with Love used a GoFundMe to help rent the baby Trump balloon and raised $4,410 toward their efforts from 195 donors as of the time of publication.

First, here are some videos and photos from Win with Love.

At the protest rally they’re blowing up the baby trump balloon pic.twitter.com/TlKwHYWizq — Danny (@dannychapchap) June 18, 2019

The #Trump baby balloon is up in Orlando at one of the protests outside the Amway Center – President is due to start his campaign rally in a couple hours @GMB #DonaldTrump #PresidentTrump #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/EwgDBo4Bjm — Nick Dixon (@NickDixonITV) June 18, 2019

VIDEO: The "Baby Trump" balloon is in the area at the Trump rally protest in Orlando. Meanwhile, people are still filing into the Amway Center to hear the president speak. Get the latest from our reporters: https://t.co/14oZlOIHS7 pic.twitter.com/Md7tWoF18J — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) June 18, 2019

@MuellerSheWrote I’m at the protest to the trump rally pic.twitter.com/CMNWE4SMUO — Rebekah Underwood (@bekahboo1290) June 18, 2019

Just seen at the Win With Love Trump-protest rally. That’s gotta be a bit warm today! #FOX35 pic.twitter.com/yb456b2n56 — Brian Scott (@BrianScottFOX35) June 18, 2019

A new chant has started. This time it’s “no more Nazis” which tbh is a chant I can strongly endorse regardless of venue or circumstances. #orlando #NoMoreNazis #WinWithLove pic.twitter.com/sUca1W24sI — Ben Friedman (@BenFriedman) June 18, 2019

Meanwhile, the Proud Boys had a march of their own today. Reports were mixed on whether they were marching toward the Win With Love counter-protest or away from it, but they did end up in the vicinity of the counter-protest.

Proud Boys at Trump protest outside MAGA rally pic.twitter.com/QSaFjIM0CJ — Jackie Vimo (@JackieVimo) June 18, 2019

Karina Elwood of the Orlando Sentinel reported that the Orlando Police created a barricade to make sure the Win with Love and Proud Boys groups stayed separate. One member of the Proud Boys, who wanted to stay anonymous, told Elwood they were there just “to make friends and hang out.”

Orlando Police have created a barricade in front of the protest site. A member of the Proud Boys, who did not want to be identified, said they were here to just “make friends and hang out.” pic.twitter.com/1SPraXKQqW — Karina Elwood (@karina_elwood) June 18, 2019

About 50 Proud Boy protesters then left the blockade.

A group of about 50 members of Proud Boys just left the blockade of police officers in front of the Exploris Stadium. #TrumpInOrlando pic.twitter.com/7SsiyK8Etx — Karina Elwood (@karina_elwood) June 18, 2019

Here’s another video of Orlando Police creating a blockade between Trump protesters and Trump supporters who were arriving for the rally. This video below just shows Trump supporters, not the Proud Boys march from earlier. It seems that Orlando Police were busy making sure supporters and counter-protesters stayed away from each other.

Orange County deputies and Orlando Police have created a blockade between a few Trump supporters while performances play on the stage behind them. #TrumpRallyOrlando #TrumpInOrlando pic.twitter.com/aWTaok6fVV — Karina Elwood (@karina_elwood) June 18, 2019

Proud Boys members were seen earlier marching next to the Amway Center.

Large contingent of Proud Boys marching next to the Amway Center, chanting, “Pinochet was right,” and “Roger Stone did nothing wrong.” #TrumpInOrlando #TrumpRallyOrlando pic.twitter.com/vFgDyOcq1W — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) June 18, 2019

Philp Crowther of the Associated Press GMS shared some more videos and photos of the Proud Boys at the rally.

The Proud Boys white supremacist group has been stopped by bicycle police in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/ivjCsmaShx — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) June 18, 2019

They’re heading toward the anti-Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/fWS1dR1fbI — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) June 18, 2019

More of the same white power signs in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/llWIj5V8FC — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) June 18, 2019

Jen Guerrero of KPBS talked with one of the Proud Boys members, who told her he was there to protect Trump supporters.

Proud Boys member (self-described Western Chauvinist men’s group) says he’s at Trump rally with tactical gear to protect Trump fans from liberals. pic.twitter.com/c36BtyQmUC — Jean Guerrero (@jeanguerre) June 18, 2019

Here’s the organizer of Win with Love talking about his event:

🔥 Organizer @bjoewolf on the message for Donald Trump: "Donald Trump's brand of hate and division is not the only answer for this country…" 🔥 This is the Florida I know and love #WinWithLove #LoveTrumpsHate pic.twitter.com/FC88cCFHcJ — Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) June 18, 2019

Media at the event did not see any violence occurring between the two groups. Police kept the groups separated.

This is a developing story.