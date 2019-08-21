David Peters, AKA ‘Hot Priest Summer’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Peters, AKA “Hot Priest Summer,” is an Episcopal priest who has gone viral on TikTok for his humorous videos about being a priest.

Peters’ fame might be new, but his efforts to spread the word about his faith are anything but. He also hosts two podcasts, has written several books, and has written for publications like The Huffington Post and The Guardian in the past. One such post for The Huffington Post was titled “Here’s Why Veterans Don’t Talk About it,” and addresses the stigma of PTSD for veterans of war.

In addition to his podcasts, TikTok celebrity status, and work as an author, Peters also founded the Episcopal Veterans Fellowship. In an article for The Guardian, he explained, “[The goal of the Fellowship is to] educate members of my denomination about moral injury in veterans and provide community for veterans inside and outside the church.”

Here’s what you need to know about David Peters, the star behind “Hot Priest Summer”:

1. Peters Has Over 22,000 Followers on TikTok

As of August 20, Peters has over 23,000 followers on TikTok, and has amassed 325,000 likes. Some of his more popular videos, including one titled “Outfits I’m Afraid to Wear (Out of the Sacristy),” have garnered over two million views on the popular social app.

Most of Peters’ videos are aimed at explaining his role as an Episcopal faith, as well as talking about faith-based topics in a colloquial and often silly way. Unfortunately, you can’t watch the videos without having the TikTok App. However, it is free.

Peters, 43, lives in Georgetown, Texas, and works out of Grace Episcopal Church, according to NPR.

5. Peters’ TikTok Fame Is a Happy Byproduct of His Real Goal

In an interview with VICE, Peters explained why he started making funny videos on TikTok to begin with.

He explained,

My job is to start a new church in a really rapidly growing suburb of Austin, and part of the job is to tell the story on social media. I had made a few videos on iMovie. I saw a TikTok video and I thought, that must be the software I need, because iMovie is so hard for me to edit. That video showed me what TikTok was. I watched a ton of them. There’s different religious people. I thought, I’m going to do my thing here. I’m a priest and my job is to take really old stuff and present it in a way that makes sense to people and they can connect with it. The four gospels are all new technology; writing a story about the life of a person was a form of technology in its day. TikTok is the latest form of technology that I’ve discovered to tell our story to a larger community.

As for what he’s learned about what works and doesn’t work on the platform, content-wise, Peters said, “I’ve noticed that younger people tend to really like ancient, older practices aligned with progressive views of gender and sexuality and rights for all people. They’re the generation that threw out a lot of tradition to make things more relevant.”

3. Peters Is the Author of Two Faith-Based Books & Often Writes About PTSD

According to his site, Peters has authored two books: Death Letter: God, Sex, and War, and Post-Traumatic God: How the Church Cares for People Who Have Been to Hell and Back.

Peters also co-wrote a book called Christ Walk Crushed with Anna Courie. Peters has also written for publications including The Guardian, The Huffington Post, and Oxford University Press.

Peters decided to turn at least part of his energy towards TikTok, rather than towards writing more books or articles, because “social media is the town square of today,” as he relayed to VICE. “I show up at all kinds of events in my community, but something like this goes a lot further,” Peters noted. “Jesus taught on hillsides; he taught in synagogues and in the equivalent of bars. If the clergy feel that call to get their message out to a wider audience, it’s a great way to do that.”

4. Peters Served as an Enlisted Marine & Army Chaplain

Peters was an enlisted Marine and an Army Chaplain and was deployed to Iraq in 2005. He gave an interview to NPR about how his experience in a combat zone brought him closer to his faith, and how “going to war” was the “easy” part.

Peters said, “I found that going to war was really pretty easy and it was kind of exciting, and there was a lot of energy around it. But when I came home, I really fell apart emotionally and spiritually.” He added, “I looked at my own life…I’d just gotten divorced. I was just really angry at God for disappearing on me when I needed him most.”

Peters had to leave his original source of faith, the Bible Fellowship Church, because of his divorce. He now is ordained as an Episcopal Priest, and has since remarried.

5. Peters Runs Two Podcasts, One of Which Is the Faith-Focused “Dear Padre Podcast”The bio

Peters has run several podcasts, including the Dear Padre Podcast, and a serial story podcast called Ermenfrid Penitential: A Serial.

The caption for the Dear Padre Podcast reads, “When I was an Army chaplain, my soldiers asked me all kinds of wild questions. They also called me ‘Padre.'” And the caption for The Ermenfrid Penitential podcast reads, “Thirteen Iraq War Veterans are on a journey back to Baghdad. Each pilgrim’s tale corresponds to a mysterious medieval penitential, whose author has a story of his own.”