Impeachment Polls: Voter Support For Impeaching Trump Rises

A majority of the American public has never favored launching formal impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Polls conducted since he first took office in early 2017 consistently showed that roughly two-thirds of total voters have been against opening an impeachment inquiry. You can see that track here.

But since the whistleblower complaint concerning President Trump’s phone call with the leader of Ukraine started making headlines, and following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that the caucus was going ahead with a formal impeachment inquiry, the numbers have swayed a bit more in the House Democrats’ favor in the immediate aftermath.

Support for impeachment proceedings has risen, even when accounting for a political party, according to a newly released poll from the tech company Morning Consult. The firm asked voters how they felt about the idea of starting impeachment proceedings both before and after Speaker Pelosi made the announcement on September 24, 2019.

A smaller, separate poll conducted by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist on September 25 also showed that 49 percent of total voters approved of Speaker Pelosi’s decision to begin the inquiry, while 46 percent disapproved of it. That poll was among adults in general, not specifically registered voters.

Here’s what you need to know.

Total Voters Are Split On Whether to Support a Formal Impeachment Inquiry

NEW POLL: Voter Support for Impeachment Grows Amid Ukraine Scandal https://t.co/ETha3hJxdK pic.twitter.com/d3GEAl2Bby — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) September 26, 2019

Morning Consult surveyed registered voters nationwide September 20-22 and found that support for beginning an impeachment proceeding matched previous surveys: Approximately 36 percent of respondents were in favor. 49 percent were against it, while 15 percent responded that they did not know or did not have an opinion.

In a follow-up survey conducted September 24-26, the numbers shifted more than they ever have over the past two years. 43 percent of respondents said they supported Democrats launching the inquiry. An equal percentage, 43 percent, were against it. 13 percent of respondents remained in the middle.

A Larger Percentage of Democratic Voters Are Now On Board With the Impeachment Proceedings

The idea of impeaching President Trump has never been even close to unanimous among the Democratic base. Earlier polls showed about two-thirds of Democratic voters favored launching impeachment proceedings, but another third of the base was more cautious about it.

Morning Consult’s poll taken September 20-22, again, showed that voters were staying consistent on that. At that time, 66 percent of Democrats approved of launching a formal inquiry, 17 percent opposed, and 16 percent were undecided.

But after the release of the memo detailing President Trump’s call with the leader of Ukraine, more members of the Democratic base have gotten on board. 79 percent of Democrats agreed with Speaker Pelosi’s call to launch the formal inquiry. 12 percent said disagreed, and 10 percent remained unsure.

Morning Consult, AMONG DEMOCRATS: Should Congress begin impeachment proceedings to remove Trump from office? [9/24/19 to 9/26/19]

Yes 79% No 12% Don’t Know 10%

The NPR/Marist Poll, which was conducted on September 25, showed an even higher number of Democrats on the side of impeachment. 88 percent said they approved of House Democrats’ decision to launch the impeachment inquiry. 10 percent disapproved. Only 2 percent responded that they were unsure.

This post will be updated.