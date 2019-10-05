Who Is Richard Ketay? He Does Not Exist

President Donald Trump went on one of his lengthy Twitter rants on Friday night, and in one of his tweets, the President pulled a direct quote from Richard Ketay, which caused thousands of people online to ask: Who is Richard Ketay? And when did he say this?

In the aforementioned tweet Trump wrote in quotations,

“It isn’t often I get angry at the dirty politics of the Democrats in Congress, but this time I am enraged and hope this impeachment charade will backfire on Reps. Pelosi & Schiff, & the Democrats. I have read thoroughly the telephone conversation between Trump & the President…of Ukraine, and cannot find any reason to charge the President with high crimes & misdemeanors. This is just a phony Witch Hunt, perpetuated by Democrats to get rid of Trump because they cannot beat him in a fair election. Richard Ketay.”

Naturally, the name Richard Ketay started to trend on Twitter, as most people have never heard of this man. And if it’s someone important enough for the U.S. President to directly quote, he must be an important person in politics.

However, if you google “Richard Ketay,” a few anonymous results to come up, as there are indeed a few people in the world named Richard Ketay, but not one of them did an interview to defend Trump amidst the impeachment inquiry. It’s extremely bizarre for Trump to quote someone who doesn’t exist, but at this point in his tenure, it’s also not totally surprising.

Richard Ketay Already Has His Own Spam Twitter Account

Within minutes of Trump tweeting about Richard Ketay, and users online discovering he doesn’t exist, a fake account for Richard Ketay was created. His profile picture is red campaign hat, and the banner, a black and white photo of Donald Trump.

Who created this fake account remains unknown, and whether it will be as successful as Jeffrey’s Marty‘s sham account, Rep. Steve Smith, “the first congressman to support Donald Trump,” only time will tell.

There’s a Chance Trump Misspelled The Real Person’s Name

It’s totally possible that there is someone out there who’s enraged with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Adam Schiff over the impeachment inquiry, and his name is somewhat similar to Richard Ketay. What his name could be, is unknown. Trump has a long history of misspelling words, (remember covfefe?) including people’s names, or completely changing their names (Tim Apple).

So, there’s a chance someone in politics with a name similar to Richard Ketay exists, or Trump used such a gross misspelling, it’s someone that doesn’t have Richard or Ketay as their first and surname.

The Best Reactions on Twitter to Richard Ketay

