Alisha Wainwright: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alisha Wainwright is an actress best known for her role in the Netflix series Raising Dion. She was recently photographed behaving intimately with Justin Timberlake at a bar in New Orleans; Timberlake, who is married to Jessica Biel, was not wearing his wedding ring in the photos and video.

Wainwright, a Florida native, attended the University of Florida for college. She had plans to pursue a career as a scientist, but ended up gaining roles in sci-fi-focused television instead.

1. Wainwright & Timberlake Were Videotaped Holding Hands & Touching Intimately in New Orleans

Married Justin Timberlake holds hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright and she strokes his knee during boozy night out

In videos and photos released by The Sun, Wainwright and Timberlake were captured holding hands and behaving in an intimate manner last Thursday while they were out together in New Orleans. As seen in the photos, Timberlake was not wearing his wedding ring while with Wainwright.

In the photos and video, which you can see via the link above, Wainwright, 30, and Timberlake, 38, can be seen hanging out in the porch for a bar in New Orleans called The Absinthe House on Bourbon Street.

One source told the tabloid, “At one stage he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee. She then gently started stroking his leg. Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands.”

2. Wainwright & Timberlake Are Filming a Movie Together, Called ‘Palmer’

Wainwright and Timberlake are both in New Orleans to film a movie called Palmer. The film has been described as an American football drama.

3. Wainwright Was Born in Florida; Her Parents Are From Jamaica & Haiti, Respectively

Wainwright is originally from Florida. Her mother is from Jamaica, and her father is from Haiti.

To Conde Nast Traveller, Wainwright talked about the cultural influence she experienced from both of her parents, and how important it is to her to experience other cultures. She said,

My mother is Jamaican and my father is Haitian, so growing up I spent a lot of my very early years going back and forth between both countries. I remember Jamaica being full of fresh fruit and family and greenery and positivity. Jamaican cultures always err on the side of having that ‘take it easy’ vibe. My first meaningful memories of traveling to Haiti are from when I was a little older—like five or six. That was the first time I saw what impoverishment looked like, and how different someone’s life could be from my own—someone who’s right outside my front door.

4. Wainwright Is Best Known for Her Role in the Netflix Series ‘Raising Dion’

Wainwright has acted in a number of television series and films. However, her biggest role to date has been in the Netflix series Raising Dion, in which she plays the mother of a young superhero.

5. Wainwright Initially Planned to Pursue a PhD in Botany, Prior to Becoming an Actress

In a feature for W Magazine, Wainwright revealed that she attended the University of Florida as an undergraduate, studying botany. She intended to pursue a PhD in the field, but wasn’t able to find the funding for such a specific passion.