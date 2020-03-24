WATCH: Man Claims He has Coronavirus in Walmart Hoax Video

A man, later identified as Justin Rhodes of Albemarle, North Carolina, is accused of perpetrating a hoax by saying he had coronavirus (COVID-19) while walking through a Walmart store.

The Facebook Live video has gone viral. It was reposted on YouTube where it has been viewed more 2 million times. You can watch the video below, but be aware that it’s disturbing. Authorities didn’t think it was a joking matter. They hit Rhodes with a felony accusation of perpetrating a hoax in a public building and disorderly conduct.

Longer versions of the video were posted to Facebook on March 18 by a man who wrote, “EVERYBODY PLEASE WATCH THIS HIS NAME IS Justin Rhodes Hes not here in Texas but thought people should see this and share it. I already sent it to the news stations This guy is disgusting. Now I dont really understand all of this virus stuff but I’m sure not going to be out there trying and not caring if I get other people sick. Please share share share.”

Rhodes Is Accused of Saying in the Video, ‘You’re All Going to Get it Too’

The Albermale Police Department posted Rhodes’ mugshot on its Facebook page and wrote, “On March 18, 2020, the Albemarle Police Department received information that an individual was conducting a Facebook Live Video inside of the Albemarle Walmart store, stating he has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We have identified the individual as Justin M. Rhodes. At that time, Detectives began to collaborate with the local health authorities and other agencies.”

The police added: “Upon investigation, Detectives with the Albemarle Police Department arrested Justin M. Rhodes for Felony Perpetrating hoax in a Public Building and Disorderly Conduct. He received a $10,000 secured bond. His first schedule court appearance is March 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.”

The man’s video, which has now been posted to YouTube, shows him pushing a cart through the store. He’s wearing a black T shirt and red baseball cap.

“Check this out,” he says in the video. “Definitely tested positive for coronavirus. Definitely was asked to self quarantine… 14 to 21 day I’m asymptomatic. My throat’s a little itchy, but other than that, I’m not coughing. I feel great. Nah, no toilet paper. I just looked. They say it’s highly contagious….Obviously, I’m in Walmart because I’ve gotta eat too. So you’ve all just gotta deal with it. If I’ve got it, you’re all going to get it too. F*ck you all. That’s how I feel about it. Need some orange juice; need some good old vitamin C. Hey look so I’ve been to a local diner this morning. I’m in Walmart now. I’m going to go check out Sam’s Club in Concord…I am positive for COVID-19 and it’s not going to stop me from living my every day life. I’m asymptomatic, so if you’re old, if you’re sick, if you’re immune compromised, I suggest you stay home. This is not for the old, it’s not for the weak. You don’t have to like it. It is what it is, though.”

He said he’d also been to a store to get dog food.

Before they identified him, the police wrote, “The Albemarle Police Department is aware of a Facebook Live Video circulating of an individual walking around inside of the Albemarle Walmart store, stating he has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We have identified the individual that posted the video and referred this matter to our Criminal Investigations Division and they are actively investigating this threat. Verification with the Stanly County Health Department has confirmed that no one in Stanly County has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We want to thank everyone for notifying the Albemarle Police Department about this threat. We will keep you updated on the outcome.”

People filled up the police department’s comment thread, criticizing Rhodes and thanking law enforcement. “Thank you APD for putting a stop to this childish prank. Covid 19 is nothing to take lightly especially for those of us who are immune compromised. I appreciate all members of law enforcement that protect the citizens of our towns and counties! May God bless your service! 🙏🏻” wrote one woman, echoing the thoughts of others.

