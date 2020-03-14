WATCH: Joe Biden Walks Off Camera During Zoom Virtual Town Hall [VIDEO]

Joe Biden tried to reach out to his voters and answer questions during a virtual town hall on Zoom today. He’s had to cancel a few events because of coronavirus concerns, so he’s looking for other ways to reach voters. But today’s event didn’t go too smoothly. At one point, Biden walked off camera while answering questions. Read on to see what happened and watch a video from the town hall.

Here’s the town hall video live right from Joe Biden’s page. He walks off camera around the two minute mark.

Some people have saved the video in case the one on his page is ever taken down. What’s interesting is that he actually seemed to be moving back to face the camera right when the video was taken down. Viewers couldn’t see what was happening after that.

The town hall had quite a few problems during its short life. First, it started two hours late. CNN noted that on the Zoom side, viewers saw the video cutting between alternating views of different people who were present, but the views didn’t always make sense. Sen. Dick Durbin opened the event but he wasn’t on camera while he talked, CNN reported. When Biden spoke at first, no one could understand him because of audio issues.

Voters were able to ask questions during the town hall that they hoped Biden would answer. Jennifer Epstein of Bloomberg News noted that the very first voter question read: “Mr. Biden’s speech was garbled the entire time.” It wasn’t a question, but rather a statement about the technical difficulties his virtual town hall was having on Zoom. The audio wasn’t coming through clearly and people couldn’t hear him. The question wasn’t actually saying that his own speech was garbled.

To be clear about this tweet: it’s a quotation of what a voter on the Biden virtual town said, describing the technical difficulties with Zoom. Nothing to do with Biden’s actual speech — it was about how it came through on viewers’ computers/phones. https://t.co/DTBNTL700g — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 14, 2020

As Biden ended his town hall he apologized. “I’m sorry this has been a disjointed effort here because of the connections,” he said.

Eric Bradner of CNN also noted that Biden’s audio was so choppy that many people couldn’t understand it.

Joe Biden's first virtual town hall didn't start well. Biden's audio is so choppy you can't understand him at all. First questioner only said: “Mr. Biden’s speech was garbly the entire time.” Second questioner dropped off. Third asks a question. Biden starts: “Am I live?” — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) March 13, 2020

Bradner noted that the campaign did the live stream through Zoom and then streamed that to Facebook Live, which caused quite a few issues. But on Facebook, his audience was only able to hear the last couple of questions and answers before he walked off camera. The Facebook Live feed started in the middle of a question he was answering and then he walked off camera.

He wound up with an audience of about 5,000 on Facebook for about five minutes. They heard the last couple questions and answers. — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) March 13, 2020

After he walked off camera, the video was replaced with an Illinois for Biden sign.

Some people are seeing a positive side to the whole thing. Daniel Lindquist wrote on Twitter, “seeing Biden use Zoom and look this incompetent is making me feel better about using it for teaching this semester. 100% I can do better than this… for instance, I know where my webcam is located, and to look at it while talking. which is convenient, since I don’t have a campaign logo to cut to whenever I start staring offscreen for whatever reason.”

This is a developing story.