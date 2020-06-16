Dolly Parton Statue Could Replace Klu Klux Klan Leader’s Likeness In Nashville, Tennessee

An online petition has been launched to replace a statute of a former Klu Klux Klan leader in Nashville, Tennessee, with a statue of Tennessee native and country music singer Dolly Parton.

Republican state Rep. Jeremy Faison suggested the idea in an interview with The Tennesseean last year that a statue of Parton could replace one of Nathan Bedford Forrest, installed in the state Capitol in 1978.

Nathan Bedford Forrest was a general in the Confederate army during the American Civil War, and the first grand wizard of the Klu Klux Klan, founded in 1865 with the primary goal of re-establishing white supremacy.

A change.org petition for the instatement of Parton statues, which proposes “Replacing all Confederate statues in Tennessee with Dolly Parton,” was launched on June 11 by Alex Parsons, and had already garnerned nearly 13,000 signatures.

The petition reads:

Tennessee is littered with statues memorializing Confederate officers. History should not be forgotten, but we need not glamorize those who do not deserve our praise. Instead, let us honor a true Tennessee hero, Dolly Parton. Aside from her beautiful music, which has touched the hearts and lives of millions of Americans, Dolly Parton’s philanthropic heart has unquestionably changed the world for the better. From the Dollywood foundation that has provided books and scholarships to millions of American children, to the millions of dollars she has donated to dozens of organizations such as the Red Cross and COVID-19 research centers, Dolly Parton has given more to this country and this state than those confederate officers could ever have hoped to take away. Let’s replace the statues of men who sought to tear this country apart with a monument to the woman who has worked her entire life to bring us closer together.

A House Committee Vote Saw the Notion Fail

For the people mad about Confederate statues being torn down, here's a generous compromise: we tear down every Confederate statue EXCEPT the one of Nathan Bedford Forrest, because I mean look at that shit lmao pic.twitter.com/O2SwqDFzdH — Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) June 14, 2020

Forbes reported that “The Tennessee legislature has shown little interest in removing the controversial bust from the state capitol in Nashville, with a recent resolution calling for its removal failing by an 11-5 vote in a House Committee.”

The conversation around the bust removal has been triggered again after worldwide protests over the death of George Floyd. The reporter who wrote the original Tennesseean article in December 2019, Natalie Allison, has taken to Twitter to clarify that the suggestion Parton’s likeness replace that of Bedford Forrest was made in jest:

Guys. Forrest’s bust is not going to be replaced with Dolly. @JeremyFaison4TN mentioned it to me in December as a funny example, but stop writing these stories like it’s a serious swap being considered. It isn’t. I am sorry to always be the bearer of bad news for you people. https://t.co/FxcPYyP6oC — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) June 15, 2020

On June 9, Tennessee State Rep. London Lamar successfully “Passed her bill through committee to remove Nathan Bedford Forrest Day as a day of special observance.”

⁦@RepLamar⁩ just passed her bill through committee to remove Nathan Bedford Forrest Day as a day of special observance. Y’all, you’re looking at history. pic.twitter.com/RwxB6ln5x7 — TN House Democrats 🌊 (@TNDemocrats) June 9, 2020

Celebrities Including Taylor Swift Took to Social Media to Denounce Confederate Statues

Then we get to this monstrosity. Nathan Bedford Forrest was a brutal slave trader and the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan who, during the Civil War, massacred dozens of black Union soldiers in Memphis. https://t.co/n2DiEt9F3P — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 12, 2020

Taylor Swift spoke about the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue on Twitter on June 12, calling Forrest “A brutal slave trader … who, during the Civil War, massacred dozens of black Union soldiers in Memphis.”

Swift, who was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania, but moved to Hendersonville, Tennessee with her family at age 13, called former U.S. Senator Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest “Despicable figures in our state history.”

In another Tweet, Swift said, “We need to retroactively change the status of people who perpetuated hideous patterns of racism from ‘heroes’ to ‘villains.’ And villains don’t deserve statues.”

We need to retroactively change the status of people who perpetuated hideous patterns of racism from ‘heroes’ to ‘villains.’ And villains don’t deserve statues. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 12, 2020

An Albuquerque man was shot after trying to pull down a statue of Spanish conquistador Don Juan de Oñate on June 15, prompting the mayor Tim Keller to announce his intentions to remove the statue altogether.

A statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis was torn down earlier this month in Richmond, Virginia, while in Portsmouth, Virginia, a man was placed in a medically induced coma last week after the head of a Confederate statue that was being taken down fell on him.

READ NEXT: LGBT Activist Death by Suicide in Canada