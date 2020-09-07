Wisconsin COVID-19 Unemployment Benefits: When Will You Get an Extra $300?

Many people in Wisconsin are still waiting to find out whether they will get the extra $300 in unemployment benefits for COVID-19 that President Donald Trump promised during an early August press conference in which he announced he was using an executive order to extend them. However, if you live in Wisconsin and qualify, when can you expect to see this benefit or will you get another amount?

The answer: Not until late October or early November. So far, the amount is an extra $300 a week.

At first, people received a $600 extra weekly benefit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that expired. In August, President Donald Trump used an executive order (some questioned its legality) to approve a $400 benefit, but he said the federal government would only pay $300 of that. Whether people would get the extra $100 was left up to each state, and the federal government made it clear that it wouldn’t mandate it. Wisconsin so far has not indicated any desire to give people the extra $100, but the state did apply for the extra $300, and the federal government approved it.

Republicans didn’t support extending the full $600 extra benefit because they were worried about taking away people’s incentive to work. The extra benefits come on top of state unemployment benefits. They were meant to enhance them.

Here’s what you need to know about the Wisconsin benefits:

Extra Unemployment Checks for $300 Were Approved for Wisconsin But Could Take 8 Weeks to Go Out

According to a press release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency dated September 1, FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved Wisconsin “for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program. FEMA’s grant funding will allow Wisconsin to provide $300 per week — on top of their regular unemployment benefit — to those unemployed due to COVID-19. FEMA will work with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to implement a system to make this funding available to Wisconsin residents.”

That starts the ball rolling for $300 of the possible $400 additional benefit.

The state of Wisconsin says it will take eight weeks to start providing the extra benefits (from September 1). The state wrote:

The Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program is a federal program that provides an additional $300 per week to eligible claimants who certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed as a result of COVID-19. If approved, this new LWA payment would be in addition to Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) payments currently available to unemployed Wisconsin workers. Claimants do not need to file a separate application to receive LWA. The state’s maximum weekly unemployment benefit is $370. When combined with the new program, the maximum possible benefit in Wisconsin will be $670 per week, before tax withholding, and will be retroactive to week ending August 1, 2020… Anticipating approval from FEMA, the department’s IT team is in the process of programming for LWA. We expect programming will take approximately eight weeks.

As noted, the additional $300 was approved by FEMA – on September 1. Here’s some good news, though. The state says the payments will be “Retroactive to week ending August 1, 2020.”

Forbes put together a list of where every state stands on the extra unemployment benefits. It includes amounts and timelines. Find your state here.

It turns out that relatively few states have approved $400, although a couple of them have done so.

Trump Promised People an Extra $400

When he announced the extra benefits, President Trump made it sound like everyone would get $400, but that’s not the case.

“I’m taking action to provide an additional or extra $400 a week and expanded benefits, $400. That’s generous but we want to take care of our people,” Trump said. He did add that the federal government would only be kicking in $300 of the total.

The president said he opposed the larger amount of $600 because “this is the money they need, this is the money they want, this gives them a great incentive to go back to work.” He added, “There was a difficulty with the 600 number because it really was a disincentive.” Republicans have stated for weeks that they think $600 gave Americans a disincentive to work.

The president also made it clear he felt that people would be angry at the states if they didn’t boost the amount to $400.

“If they don’t they don’t. That’s going to be their problem. I don’t think their people will be too happy,” the president said. “They have the money. The states have the money. It’s sitting there,” he said. He added that he hopes Congress would come back to negotiate on more. He said he believed it would “go very rapidly through the courts.”

