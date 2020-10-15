Man Indicted in the 39-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of Cynthia Miller

Cynthia Miller was a 27-year-old teacher from Raleigh County, West Virginia who was killed on the eve of her wedding day on August 26, 1981, according to local news station WCHS.

For nearly 40 years, Beckley police were unable to charge a suspect with the crime until the case was reopened in 2017 and West Virginia State Police joined them in their quest to find the killer, according to news station WVNS.

Beckley Police reported via Facebook on October 13 that a 64-year-old man named Earl James Robbins was indicted on first-degree murder charges related to Miller’s death.

Miller Was Shot & Killed Right Before Her Wedding Day, Police Say

The prosecuting attorney’s office confirms an indictment for murder has just been returned in the case of Cynthia Miller, a Beckley school teacher who was brutally murdered on the eve of her wedding in 1981. https://t.co/Q1NTjepkVW — WVVA News (@WVVA) October 13, 2020

According to news station WCHS, Miller was preparing for her wedding ceremony, which was planned the next day, when she was killed; Miller was engaged to marry Gary O’Neal, a Lester Police Department Officer.

O’Neal, unfortunately, discovered her body — riddled with four gunshots to the head and shoulder — when he returned home after visiting his father in Princeton, according to Metro News.

A motive is not known and police have not revealed what connection, if any, Robbins had to Miller. Raleigh County Prosecutor Kristen Keller noted during a press conference that, like most grand jury proceedings, the one which led to Robbins being indicted was closed to the public and presented evidence that she couldn’t disclose.

Beckley Police Department Detective Sergeant Morgan Bragg said that after a 2017 cold case squad was assembled, Miller’s case was one of the first they looked into. “She was an altruistic person. To be honest, in my investigation I’ve not heard a cross word or a bad thing about Cynthia Miller,” Bragg said about the case during a press conference. “She was such a good, clean, honest innocent victim that we really wanted to get justice for.”

Police Say the Investigation into Miller’s Death Turned up Evidence of Another Crime

A 64-year-old Robbins was already serving a prison sentence in Chowchilla, California’s Valley State Prison, according to Metro News.

Metro News also reported that Robbins had already been convicted of violent acts. He was convicted in 2005 of assault with a deadly weapon after he went after his brother with a claw hammer and he was also convicted of sexual assault in an unrelated case that led to a lifetime prison sentence.

Keller said that during the course of their investigation into Miller’s murder, police came across evidence that implicated Robbins in a 1980 case involving the abduction, kidnapping and sexual assault of a child.

The investigation is like following a spider web. One witness leads to another witness. These gentlemen have been investigating all over the country and talked to scores of witnesses, who would then give the name of another witness. In that way, contact was made with the victim, who was minor in October of 1980. Further investigation of that abduction, kidnapping and sexual assault ensued.

Robbins is has been indicted on charges related to that case, according to WVNS.

Robbins’ Indictment Came as a Relief to Beckley PD

Bragg said that Robbins was originally looked at when police were investigating the murder of Miller, WCHS reported. “Mr. Robbins was known at that time, he was a person in the original file that we spoke to, but I can’t get into any more detail than that,” Bragg said.

Keller told Metro News, “I always call them ‘simmering’ cases. They’re never really cold. Those original detectives are still around and I’ve worked with them for many years. They never forgot the murder of Cynthia Miller and it haunted them.”

Bragg said the case “took a lot of teamwork and a lot of effort,” Inside Edition reported. “There is not much more excitement for a police officer than to solve a case like this,” Bragg added.

During a press conference, Keller said that she will fill out paperwork to extradite Robbins from California to West Virginia.

