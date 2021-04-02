Cardinals to Host NFL’s Former 2nd-Highest Graded CB for Visit: Report

The Arizona Cardinals have already signed Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler and reunited with veteran Robert Alford this offseason. They also recently inked a 61-game career starter in Ex-Bengals safety Shawn Williams and are expected to be in the free agency market come draft time.

However, the team is clearly not content with their post-Patrick Peterson secondary quite yet.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team is set to host cornerback Quinton Dunbar for a visit next week. The former Seattle Seahawk reportedly also has an upcoming scheduled visit with the Detriot Lions as well.

Despite his looming visits, a return to the Pacific Northwest is evidently not out of the question for the 28-year-old. Dunbar recently responded to comments on social media, claiming that two sides have had “good talks” and that “they want me back I love it there.”

Quinton Dunbar free agency update (sorta) pic.twitter.com/yeWzqltAOF — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) March 30, 2021

Dunbar Has Flashed High-End Production in the Past

After requesting a trade out of Washington this past offseason, Dunbar got his wish when he was dealt to Seattle in exchange for a mere fifth-round pick — widely perceived as a bargain get for the Seahawks.

A former college receiver at the University of Florida, Dunbar had begun to really come into his own as a premium cover corner during his final few seasons in D.C. In fact, Dunbar arrived in Seattle fresh off a 2019 campaign where he earned an 87.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade — second to only Richard Sherman’s 88.9 mark amongst all NFL cornerbacks.

Dunbar Battled Injuries in 2020

Unfortunately for Dunbar, he was unable to maintain the same high-end play in his new stomping grounds. The Miami native battled injuries for much of the 2020 season, including two separate stints on IR due to a nagging knee injury. In total, Dunbar appeared in just six games this past year, all of which were starts.

Dunbar finished the year with 30 tackles, one interception and five passes defended. As for his PFF grade, it took a massive tumble, plummeting down to a meager 47.7 overall.

Chances are, Dunbar remains a free agent this deep into the period for a reason. The fact of the matter is, he is a player who is rehabbing from a season-ending knee surgery and is also coming off a wildly lackluster on-field showing. With that said, this likely opens the door for a team such as Arizona to take a swing on a one-year deal for a player who has flashed high-end play in the not-so-distant past.

