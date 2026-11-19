Injuries have certainly taken their toll on the Arizona Cardinals this season. That includes big names, like Michael Wilson and Jeremiyah Love, but the injury issues go back to training camp when running back James Conner wasn’t able to get fully healthy before landing on IR.

Conner was initially injured in 2025 with what has been described as an ankle injury. The 31-year-old running back hasn’t played since, and even though he tried to get some work done in training camp, the Cardinals put him on IR at final roster cutdowns. He hasn’t come particularly close to coming off it since then.

When healthy, Conner is a valuable back. He had better than 1,000 yards rushing in back-to-back seasons for the Cardinals, before he got cut short in 2025. In his career, Conner is averaging 4.4 yards per attempt with 6,065 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Arizona Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur on the Status for James Conner

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur recently addressed the injury to James Conner. Unfortunately, he didn’t have much information on when Conner could potentially get back on the field for Arizona.

“I don’t know if it did go awry,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “I know he’s not available to (interview), but I’d rather have him answer that. It was not a good injury. James has earned the right to know how he is feeling and go about his process.” LaFleur also did note that Conner is getting close to being able to “return to perform.” However, that is different than getting back on the field for the Cardinals. It could mean getting close to opening his 21-day practice window, though, and seeing if he can get back out there during that time.

At best, it’s a vague answer from LaFleur. So, Cardinals fans will have to wait and see if Conner can make it back in what is otherwise a difficult season on the field.

“We’re all rooting for him,” LaFleur said. “If he could, and he felt he could help this team win football games, he’d be out there. Right now, it kind of is what it is.”

The Cardinals Running Back Situation

Coming into the season, it looked like the Cardinals had too many running backs. Now, it seems like they don’t have enough thanks to injuries.

The Cardinals spent the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on running back Jeremiyah Love. He’s been dealing with his own ankle injury since the preseason, though, which has severely limited his production. Love now hasn’t played since November 1st, but the hope is he can get back on the field soon.

Then, there is Tyler Allgeier. A veteran, he’s done well filling in for Conner and Love this year. He’s now up to 383 yards rushing this season, his first with the Cardinals. Those injuries have also forced Bam Knight into a larger role than anyone expected before the season, and in his relatively limited playing time, he’s done well, with 5.7 yards per attempt.

Once Conner is fully healthy, it’s not entirely clear where he will fit into the mix. However, getting back to full strength is something the Cardinals would love.