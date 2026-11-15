What Time Does the Grey Cup Start? Streaming & Cable Details For Elks vs. Alouettes

The 2026 Grey Cup comes down to the Edmonton Elks and the Montreal Alouettes. The two clubs go head-to-head for the 113th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 15th, 2026. This might not be an NFL matchup, but fans across Canada (especially Alberta & Quebec) are more than excited to see this notable matchup.

The last time these two teams met in the Grey Cup was a thrilling overtime game in 2005. This is the Elks first Grey Cup appearance since 2015. Meanwhile, the Alouettes are looking to bounce back from their Grey Cup loss last year to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Here is everything that you need to know about the start time and where to watch the 2026 Grey Cup.

What Time Does The Grey Cup Start? Where Is The Grey Cup?

The 2026 Grey Cup is not in Montreal or Edmonton. In fact, the Grey Cup is being hosted at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta.

The game is scheduled to start on November 15th, 2026, at 6:00 PM Eastern Time, 5:00 PM Alberta Time (ABT).

Where to Watch the 2026 Grey Cup in Canada, USA, & the World Between the Edmonton Elks & Montreal Alouettes

CFL fans have plenty of options for where to watch the 2026 Grey Cup on both cable and streaming.

For fans in Canada, there are local cable channels on TSN, RDS, and CTV that are carrying the 2026 Grey Cup championship game. As for streaming options for Canadian residents, there are more than a few. The 2026 Grey Cup is available on Crave, TSN.ca, and Amazon Prime Video.

Additionally, fans in the USA can watch the game on CFL+ and the CBS Sports Network.

Fans in the USA and around the world can stream the 2026 Grey Cup for free on DAZN.

Edmonton Elks vs. Montreal Alouettes: 2026 Grey Cup Lineups Notes

According to 3DownNation, the Elks are activating Richard Jibunor. The defensive lineup will primarily play on Special Teams for Sunday’s game.

As for the Alouettes, two players are returning to the lineup for Sunday.

TSN reports that wide receiver Cole Spieker and defensive back Kabion Ento are returning for the Alouettes.

Fans across the country are looking forward to Sunday’s game.