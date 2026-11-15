Philadelphia Phillies Sign 4-Year MLB Pitcher During Offseason

Kranick, 29, is a Scranton, Pa., native. The 29-year-old right-hander has four years of big-league experience.

Kranick spent this past season with the Washington Nationals organization. He made 17 appearances for the Nationals, posting a 9.33 ERA with 11 strikeouts and 13 walks over 18 1/3 innings. He had a 4.32 ERA in 16 2/3 innings in the minors.

The Nationals signed Kranick in May. Before joining Washington, he hadn’t pitched since June of 2025 due to an elbow injury that required surgery.

Kranick relies on five pitches:

Mid-90s four-seamer (37%)

High-80s slider (29%)

Low-80s curveball (24%)

Low-80s sweeper (7%)

Mid-90s sinker (3%)

Looking at Max Kranick’s MLB Career

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Kranick in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Valley View High School in Archbald, Pa.

The right-hander made his MLB debut with Pittsburgh in 2021.

Kranick made nine appearances for the Pirates in 2021 and two in 2022, posting a 5.56 ERA over 43 2/3 innings.

Kranick missed most of the 2023 season due to an injury. He didn’t make a single MLB appearance that season.

In the 2023-24 offseason, the Pirates designated Kranick for assignment, and the New York Mets claimed him off waivers. He spent the 2024 season in the Mets’ minor-league system.

Kranick finally returned to the majors in 2025. In 24 appearances with New York in 2025, the right-hander recorded a solid 3.65 ERA with 25 strikeouts and five walks over 37 innings.

In his four-year MLB career, Kranick has posted a 5.55 ERA with 72 strikeouts and 40 walks over 99 innings.

In the minors, Kranick has a career 3.65 ERA with 360 strikeouts and 116 walks over 434 innings.