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Philadelphia Phillies Sign 4-Year MLB Pitcher During Offseason

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2026 MLB General Managers Meetings - Media Availability
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 10: President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski of the Philadelphia Phillies speaks with the media during the 2026 MLB Gerneral Managers Meetings at Aria Resort & Casino on November 10, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed four-year Major League Baseball pitcher Max Kranick, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

Via Sammon on X: “Right-hander Max Kranick and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a deal, league sources said. It’s a NRI/split contract that will give Kranick, 29, the opportunity to work as a starter.”

Philadelphia Phillies Sign Max Kranick

Miami Marlins v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 28: Max Kranick #35 of the Washington Nationals pitches against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on August 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Kranick, 29, is a Scranton, Pa., native. The 29-year-old right-hander has four years of big-league experience.

Kranick spent this past season with the Washington Nationals organization. He made 17 appearances for the Nationals, posting a 9.33 ERA with 11 strikeouts and 13 walks over 18 1/3 innings. He had a 4.32 ERA in 16 2/3 innings in the minors.

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 06: Max Kranick #35 of the Washington Nationals throws a pitch in the sixth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 7-3. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

The Nationals signed Kranick in May. Before joining Washington, he hadn’t pitched since June of 2025 due to an elbow injury that required surgery.

Kranick relies on five pitches:

  • Mid-90s four-seamer (37%)
  • High-80s slider (29%)
  • Low-80s curveball (24%)
  • Low-80s sweeper (7%)
  • Mid-90s sinker (3%)

Looking at Max Kranick’s MLB Career

Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 02: Max Kranick #45 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the first inning of the game against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on October 2, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Kranick in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Valley View High School in Archbald, Pa.

The right-hander made his MLB debut with Pittsburgh in 2021.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FL – SEPTEMBER 19: Max Kranick #45 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 19, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Bryan Cereijo/Getty Images)

Kranick made nine appearances for the Pirates in 2021 and two in 2022, posting a 5.56 ERA over 43 2/3 innings.

Kranick missed most of the 2023 season due to an injury. He didn’t make a single MLB appearance that season.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 03: Max Kranick #45 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on August 03, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

In the 2023-24 offseason, the Pirates designated Kranick for assignment, and the New York Mets claimed him off waivers. He spent the 2024 season in the Mets’ minor-league system.

Kranick finally returned to the majors in 2025. In 24 appearances with New York in 2025, the right-hander recorded a solid 3.65 ERA with 25 strikeouts and five walks over 37 innings.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: Max Kranick #32 of the New York Mets delivers a pitch in the ninth inning to Toronto Blue Jays during the home opener at Citi Field on April 04, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The New York Mets defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In his four-year MLB career, Kranick has posted a 5.55 ERA with 72 strikeouts and 40 walks over 99 innings.

In the minors, Kranick has a career 3.65 ERA with 360 strikeouts and 116 walks over 434 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Sign 4-Year MLB Pitcher During Offseason

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