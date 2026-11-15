Pistons’ Duncan Robinson Injury Gets Addressed After Miami Heat Loss

Going against his former team, Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Duncan Robinson had an early night on Saturday, November 15.

During the matchup, Robinson left with a lower-body injury and was considered questionable to return. The team initially set his designation as thigh soreness.

Ultimately, Robinson did not return to the game. Following the Pistons’ loss against the Miami Heat, the head coach, JB Bickerstaff, was asked about Robinson’s setback.

While Bickerstaff acknowledged that Robinson was dealing with a quad injury, he didn’t have any specific updates, which will make Robinson a player to watch going forward.

“It was a quad,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “Again, you know, we just want to make sure we’re taking care of him.”

Robinson checked out of the game after 17 minutes of action. The veteran sharpshooter attempted six shots from beyond the arc. He successfully hit two of those shots.

Overall, Robinson went 3-for-8 from the field to produce 10 points before checking out.

The Pistons lost the game 137-117.

Duncan Robinson This Season

The former Miami Heat sharpshooter has appeared in 11 games this season.

Robinson is hitting on 45.5% of his shots from the field, while dropping 43.7% of his three-point attempts.

The veteran sharpshooter is posting averages of 18.1 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game. Next, the Pistons are set to face the San Antonio Spurs on November 17.

Robinson’s status going forward is unclear.