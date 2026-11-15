Hi, Subscriber

Pistons’ Duncan Robinson Injury Gets Addressed After Miami Heat Loss

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Detroit Pistons v Miami Heat
Getty
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: Duncan Robinson #55 of the Detroit Pistons reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center on October 23, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Going against his former team, Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Duncan Robinson had an early night on Saturday, November 15.

During the matchup, Robinson left with a lower-body injury and was considered questionable to return. The team initially set his designation as thigh soreness.

Charlotte Hornets v Detroit Pistons
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 28: Duncan Robinson #55 of the Detroit Pistons tries to drive around Moussa Diabate #14 of the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on October 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ultimately, Robinson did not return to the game. Following the Pistons’ loss against the Miami Heat, the head coach, JB Bickerstaff, was asked about Robinson’s setback.

While Bickerstaff acknowledged that Robinson was dealing with a quad injury, he didn’t have any specific updates, which will make Robinson a player to watch going forward.

Detroit Pistons v Miami Heat
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 14: Simone Fontecchio #0 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball as Duncan Robinson #55 of the Detroit Pistons defends during the second quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

“It was a quad,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “Again, you know, we just want to make sure we’re taking care of him.”

Robinson checked out of the game after 17 minutes of action. The veteran sharpshooter attempted six shots from beyond the arc. He successfully hit two of those shots.

Overall, Robinson went 3-for-8 from the field to produce 10 points before checking out.

The Pistons lost the game 137-117.

Duncan Robinson This Season

Charlotte Hornets v Detroit Pistons
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 28: Duncan Robinson #55 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Charlotte Hornets at Little Caesars Arena on October 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The former Miami Heat sharpshooter has appeared in 11 games this season.

Robinson is hitting on 45.5% of his shots from the field, while dropping 43.7% of his three-point attempts.

Detroit Pistons v Miami Heat
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 23: Duncan Robinson #55 of the Detroit Pistons controls the ball ahead of Pelle Larsson #9 of the Miami Heat during the first half at Kaseya Center on October 23, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The veteran sharpshooter is posting averages of 18.1 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game. Next, the Pistons are set to face the San Antonio Spurs on November 17.

Robinson’s status going forward is unclear.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments

More Heavy on Pistons News

More Heavy on Pistons News ↓