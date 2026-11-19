The Alabama Crimson Tide lost a talented running back this week.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer announced earlier in the week that AK Dear will no longer be part of the program.

Dear was a four-star running back in the Class of 2025 (and No. 2 in the country at his position in the composite rankings), but in a crowded RB room, he could never find a breakthrough.

While it’s not a surprise what comes next, the news about Dear’s transfer portal plans came out about six hours after DeBoer’s initial announcement.

AK Dear Transfer Plans Revealed

It was reported Wednesday night that Dear plans to enter the transfer portal.

On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos added that detail to the storyline at about 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

NEW: Former Alabama RB AK Dear is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/gSqScUBZZj https://t.co/MHV0klaIej pic.twitter.com/INM9j5ds0I — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) November 18, 2026

Of course, this was the only real route for Dear to take. If he wants to keep playing college football, he has to do it via the portal.

It’ll be somewhat telling to see what level of programs go after Dear, for two reasons.

The first is a talent indicator — if the big schools go after Dear, it’s clear they think he still has immense potential.

The second is some indication on what happened here — if the big schools stay away from Dear, it may be in part because they’ve decided they don’t want to deal with whatever it is Alabama has dealt with here.

Why Did AK Dear Leave?

Dear’s departure wasn’t offered a big explanation by DeBoer.

He simply told reporters: “AK is a great kid, great player. He’s just not with our program anymore.”

Dear only carried the ball twice this season for six yards. He dealt with injuries this season.

He had been more intriguing as a true freshman, taking 19 carries for 140 yards and three scores, including a 56-yard score against Louisiana-Monroe.

At least based on preseason comments versus eventual usage, it appears the early-season injuries may have happened Dear’s chances here.

In the modern world of college football, players don’t necessarily stick around longer than necessary. If Dear felt he was going to transfer and wasn’t going to get playing time in the meantime, maybe leaving was his call — or maybe there’s more to the story.

Either way, all that’s clear is that Dear is on his way elsewhere. His time at Alabama didn’t work out.