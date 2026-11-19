The Alabama Crimson Tide landed at No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but not everyone agrees they deserve that position with an 8-2 record.

Much of the controversy stems from Alabama’s 26-10 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 17. Tennessee also holds an 8-2 record but landed at No. 9 in this week’s CFP rankings.

The CFP selection committee considers several factors when determining each team’s ranking. However, both teams play in the SEC, have identical records and faced each other head-to-head, with Tennessee earning a dominant victory. Despite that result, the Volunteers sit six spots behind the Crimson Tide.

CFP chair Hunter Yurachek praises Alabama’s margin of victory in SEC games. Bama is No. 9 in offensive efficiency. However, that Alabama offense was outgained 347 yards to 201 by Tennessee head-to-head in a 26-10 loss to the Vols. — Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) November 18, 2026

Kalen DeBoer Makes Strong Statement Amid Rankings Controversy

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer doesn’t appear concerned about the controversy surrounding his team’s ranking. In fact, his latest comments suggest the specific number doesn’t matter much to him.

“Tell us when we need to go, where to go, when to be there and who we’re playing, and we’ll be ready,” DeBoer said, via Chris Low of On3.

NEW: There’s no debate in Kalen DeBoer’s mind about the makeup of Alabama amid the Crimson Tide’s No. 3 ranking debate, via @Clowfb🐘 “Tell us when we need to go, where to go, when to be there and who we’re playing, and we’ll be ready.” Story: https://t.co/U7TZygDGdo — On3 (@On3) November 19, 2026

Looking at Alabama

Barring an unforeseen slip-up, Alabama controls its own destiny to reach the College Football Playoff, potentially earning a first-round bye and remaining firmly in the top five.

The Crimson Tide face Chattanooga this week in a nonconference matchup. They’re heavily favored to win before hosting Auburn in next week’s Iron Bowl. Rivalry games can always bring surprises, but Alabama will enter that matchup as the clear favorite as well.

However, unless Georgia or Tennessee loses one of its final two games, Alabama would miss the SEC Championship Game. That could spark another debate about why the Volunteers remain six spots behind the Crimson Tide in the CFP rankings despite beating them head-to-head.