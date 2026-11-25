Chris Denson spent the season practicing at wide receiver, yet when Clemson needed an extra jolt at quarterback in Friday night’s 20-10 upset at Duke, the left-hander delivered on the ground and sealed the win with a fourth-quarter touchdown.

With injuries sidelining Tait Reynolds and Christopher Vizzina, former walk-on Trent Pearman made his first career start while Clemson worked Denson into the mix early. Denson gained seven yards on his first carry and finished with 71 rushing yards, capping the night with a seven-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to help propel the Tigers past the Blue Devils.

From Position Experiments to a Rivalry Week Wrinkle

The performance echoed what Denson showed the last time he received an extended opportunity under center. During his redshirt season, he rushed for more than 100 yards against Furman and went 4-for-4 passing for 22 yards, giving the former late-2025 flip from Coastal Carolina momentum heading into the offseason.

When Reynolds emerged as Vizzina’s top challenger in the spring, Clemson searched for other ways to get Denson onto the field. He sampled running back and wide receiver before concluding his long-term upside was better as a pass catcher, remaining in the receiver room until the Tigers called him back to quarterback ahead of the Duke matchup.

Now, heading into Saturday’s rivalry game against South Carolina, Denson’s rushing impact gives the Tigers another layer to deploy alongside Pearman as the Gamecocks prepare for both options. Even so, Denson expects to return to wide receiver or another skill spot after the season—leaving Clemson with a versatile playmaker who proved what he can do with a handful of carries.