CLEMSON, S.C. — The Palmetto Bowl returns to Death Valley on Saturday with pride, momentum, and a surprising betting line on the table.

Despite boasting a better record and home-field advantage, the Clemson Tigers (7-4) are once again playing the underdog role. FanDuel oddsmakers have installed the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-5) as 5.5-point road favorites for the regular-season finale. The Gamecocks sit at -215 on the moneyline, while the Tigers offer +180 value. The over/under is set at a gritty 41.5 points.

For the second consecutive year, both programs enter the rivalry unranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll, though Clemson quietly garnered 11 votes on Sunday. But national rankings rarely dictate the tempo of this bitter in-state clash.

Clemson’s Ground Game and Stifling Defense

Clemson enters Saturday riding the high of a defensive masterclass. Just days ago, the Tigers walked into Durham as 13.5-point underdogs and dismantled Duke 20-10.

The blueprint was simple: control the clock and suffocate the opposition. Clemson’s defense allowed just 11 first downs all night, keeping the Blue Devils’ offense on the field for a paltry 22 minutes and 45 seconds. By the time Duke regained possession following Chris Denson’s 7-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown run, the game was effectively out of reach.

Offensively, the Tigers unleashed a punishing, multi-pronged rushing attack. Three different players eclipsed the 50-yard mark, led by Jarvis Green’s 84 yards on 16 carries and Denson’s 71 yards.

The catalyst, however, was Trent Pearman. In his first career start, the quarterback proved poised under pressure. Pearman completed 17 of 27 passes for 164 yards and added 51 yards on the ground. His decisive 9-yard touchdown scramble in the third quarter gave Clemson a lead it never relinquished. Now, he faces a South Carolina defense desperate for a bounce-back performance.

Gamecocks Look to Rebound After Georgia Mauling

South Carolina arrives in Death Valley needing a win to match Clemson’s 7-4 record, but they must first shake off the lingering effects of a brutal 34-6 home loss to No. 1 Georgia.

The Gamecocks’ primary objective will be jumpstarting quarterback LaNorris Sellers. The top-ranked Bulldogs terrorized Sellers in the pocket, sacking him three times and intercepting him once. He finished the afternoon with just 87 passing yards and 24 rushing yards.

If South Carolina is to cover the 5.5-point spread in one of college football’s most hostile environments, Sellers will need the time and space that Georgia strictly denied him.

Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN2.