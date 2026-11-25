CLEMSON, S.C. — Palmetto State supremacy is on the line for the 123rd time on Saturday, Nov. 28, when Clemson (7-4, 5-3 ACC) hosts South Carolina (6-5, 4-5 SEC) at Memorial Stadium in a 3 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN2.

Clemson enters off a gritty 20-10 win at Duke last Friday without its top two quarterbacks, leaning on fifth-year former walk-on Trent Pearman, sophomore Chris Denson and a stingy defense. With one more victory, head coach Dabo Swinney (194-57) can tie College Football Hall of Famer Tom Osborne (195) for the most wins through the first 20 seasons of a head coaching career in FBS history, despite 2026 being Swinney’s 19th season (and 18th full season).

Clemson leads the all-time series 74-44-4 (and 19-12-1 at home), yet visiting teams have won six straight in the rivalry—with neither squad winning at home since Clemson’s 2018 national championship season. Here are five keys to victory for the Tigers:

1. Ride Nolan Hauser’s Record-Setting Leg and Situational Punting

Kicker Nolan Hauser has turned 2026 into an all-time specialist showcase, entering Saturday 31-of-34 on field goals to break the ACC single-season record and tie the NCAA single-season mark with 1,238 cumulative field goal yards—the most in a single season on record by an FBS kicker back to 1996. One more made field goal gives Hauser sole possession of the NCAA single-season record, and he also carries a 21-game streak of consecutive games with a field goal into the finale. Hauser has added situational punting to his resume, putting seven of his 12 punts inside the 50-plus-yard range with a 49.2-yard average on those 12 kicks (and a 45.5-yard net average that ranks fifth in the FBS). Flipping field position and turning drives into points when touchdowns stall will remain vital for a Clemson offense averaging 20.9 points per game.

2. Keep the Quarterback Room Steady and Pound the Rock

Clemson has started three different quarterbacks in 2026—Tait Reynolds, Christopher Vizzina and Pearman—and just ran for 220 yards on 51 carries at Duke behind Pearman (51 rushing yards, one touchdown), Denson (71 rushing yards, one touchdown) and Jarvis Green (84 rushing yards). Against Duke, Clemson didn’t allow a sack and held the ball for a season-long 37:15. Clemson is 91-4 when rushing for 200 or more yards under Swinney and is aiming to rush for 200 yards in consecutive games for the first time since 2024. Whether Pearman gets his second start or Reynolds returns, protecting the ball and leaning on the ground game will keep pressure off the passing attack.

3. Disrupt Up Front and Win the Turnover Battle

Clemson’s defense has thrived on creating havoc, led by defensive end Will Heldt (14.0 tackles for loss, tied for the ACC lead; 7.0 sacks) and linebacker Sammy Brown (76 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks). Clemson sits at 29 sacks on the season—one shy of 30—and is trying to hold consecutive opponents without a sack for the first time since November 2021 against Wake Forest and South Carolina. Turnover margin has also been a decisive marker under Swinney, as Clemson is 92-7 when winning the turnover battle since 2011 and scored 36 points off turnovers in 2026.

4. Lock Down the Passing Lanes With Ashton Hampton and Elliot Washington II

Clemson leads the FBS in passes defended with 72 (10 interceptions, 62 pass breakups), anchored by cornerbacks Ashton Hampton and Elliot Washington II. Hampton—a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, Chuck Bednarik Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy—has 16 combined passes defensed (14 breakups, two interceptions), leading all power conference players, while Washington is tied for second nationally with five interceptions. As defensive coordinator Tom Allen said of Hampton, “He’s one of those unique guys that has the physical traits. You know, he’s all of 6-2, 200-plus pounds and can run. He’s sticky in coverage, which usually the sticky guys are smaller guys, you know? So he has that ability, that short-area quickness, and the technique to play that way, and then also the long speed as well to go with it…”.

5. Control the “Middle Eight” and Finish in the Fourth Quarter

Clemson has built a powerhouse formula around hidden momentum swings: the Tigers are 84-5 since 2015 when outscoring opponents in the “Middle Eight” (the final four minutes of the first half and first four minutes of the second half) and 173-11 under Swinney when leading after three quarters. That late-game mentality echoes the fourth-quarter speech from retired director of strength and conditioning Joey Batson: “Let me tell you something right now: they don’t put championship rings on smooth hands! You gotta go earn it! You gotta go earn it six seconds at a time! You win championships when the stadium empty, when the band ain’t playing, when the cheerleaders ain’t cheering, when it’s just you and your brothers right beside you. That’s when you win championships! In the fourth quarter, that is when we shine!”. Swinney also underscored his commitment to developing depth for late-season stretches, noting, “We’re fully committed to playing guys who deserve to play,” adding, “You commit to a guy early in the season, and even if a guy has only played 10 percent of the snaps, when you get to game eight or nine, they’ve got some good experience”. Against a South Carolina squad that has won the last six road games in the series, finishing strong in front of 81,500 fans at Death Valley is the final hurdle.