Six days after a loss that Eric Mac Lain called “horrendous” and “embarrassing” at home against Georgia Tech, a depleted Clemson squad walked into Durham and pulled off a 20-10 upset at Duke for its seventh win of the season.

Breaking down the victory on the Gramlich & Mac Lain podcast, the former Clemson offensive lineman and current ACC Network analyst marveled at how the Tigers responded amid steep roster attrition and quarterback shuffle.

“It was really great to see from my standpoint and just how they did it. And I do want to give this team a ton of credit,” Mac Lain said. “Because you’re coming off of a horrendous loss. Like, an embarrassing loss, the way it happened. The way that Georgia Tech ran all over you. The way Georgia Tech stoned you – and at home. Again, at home. Like, it was so bad. It was so bad. So you’re kind of looking around, like, we’re not in that locker room. We’re not in those meetings. We don’t know. Why would you play hard? Why wouldn’t you just all quit, with whatever the season’s been, two years in a row now? And they absolutely didn’t.”

Operating with patchwork depth—including a quarterback room stretched thin and receiver Chris Denson shifting back to quarterback alongside fifth-year senior Trent Pearman—Clemson leaned on defensive dominance and a committed ground game.

“You’ve got multiple guys hurt. You mentioned the availability. On your third-string and fourth-string quarterback, if you even call it that. Maybe the fifth-string. You’re bringing receivers back from moving to the quarterback position to receiver back to quarterback. And you found a way, and you win by double digits, on the road, against a very good Duke team. I was very impressed by it.”

Defense Shuts Down Duke and Pearman Delivers a Storybook Start

Clemson’s defense held Duke to a season-low 247 total yards and 98 rushing yards while racking up 10 tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, 13 quarterback hurries, two sacks and an interception.

“I think there’s a couple of different ways to look at it. First, let’s start on the defense, because that was elite. It was great to see that,” Mac Lain said. “Holding this Duke team to 10 points. Under 100 rushing yards as a team. 98 rushing yards. And really bottled [star running back] Nate Sheppard up completely outside of that one 55-yard run, which that’s like inevitable. He’s going to get his. He’s so good. He’s such a good player. But Clemson had a plan. And if you guys remember, on Thursday, Wednesday, whatever last week – that’s what I really harped on. You gotta know where 20 [Sheppard] is and you’ve gotta have a plan for him, and it felt like teams didn’t this entire year outside of one or two, and now Clemson is added to that party. So, I was very impressed by that.”

Mac Lain singled out defensive end Will Heldt, safety Corey Myrick and cornerback Ashton Hampton for setting the tone in a disruptive outing.

“Clemson had 10 tackles for loss. That was sick. They were getting after it. That was by far and away the most that Nate had been hit and tackled in the backfield. [Defensive end] Will Heldt is just a freak. That guy is a monster. [Safety] Corey Myrick, again, a monster. And [cornerback] Ashton Hampton. He’s so good. … Overall, I thought the defense was electric and did a really fantastic job, and obviously a huge piece of why Clemson won this game.”

On offense, Clemson native, former walk-on and fifth-year senior Trent Pearman made his first career start, throwing for 164 yards and rushing for 51 yards with a touchdown. Together, Pearman and Denson accounted for 122 of Clemson’s 220 rushing yards, with both scoring on the ground.

“Obviously the quarterback position has been an issue,” Mac Lain said, “and the fact that Trent Pearman comes in here and has by far and away the best QBR of any quarterback this season — that he just is super accurate with the football, runs the football, high-stepping like he’s Neon Deion. Reading defensive ends. It was beautiful. A thing of beauty. … Hitting multiple guys. They’re still kind of dropping it, but whatever, he’s figuring it out. I was very impressed with that, and just have to give that guy so much credit.”

For Mac Lain, the personal arc made the performance even sweeter ahead of Saturday’s 3 p.m. ET rivalry game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium on ESPN2, where Pearman has a shot to complete the two-win regular-season finish tied to Swinney’s playful statue talk.

“Literally growing up, like was born there, growing up there. Lifelong dream. I’ve known him his whole life pretty much. And I thought it was so cool, after the game when he’s doing the interview and he’s talking about little kid Trent with an orange Tiger Paw on his cheek is going nuts right now and freaking out and all these things. What a literal storybook, fairytale that he got to do that, and is the MVP of the game, wins the game for his team. Just finds a way to do it, and confident. Throwing the ball downfield. Making the right reads. On third down, he’s like unstoppable. Something we haven’t seen all year from the Clemson offense. It’s just really, really cool, and there’s a big one on the horizon.”

Mac Lain added that if Pearman delivers against the Gamecocks, he is ready to pitch in on the tribute while praising offensive coordinator Chad Morris for balancing the run game and quarterback rotation.

“If he gets that done, I will start the GoFundMe and we will get a statue built,” Mac Lain said. “I don’t know how big. I don’t know where it will go, but we’ll make that happen. That’s stuff of legend if that occurs.”

“Denson gets in there and does great. Great mix-up,” Mac Lain said. “I thought Coach Morris, offensive coordinator, did a great job of balancing that, mixing that up. Got a little predictable at times, but it is what it is. I would have liked to see some kind of rollouts, easy dunks for Denson, just to mix it up and get some tight ends involved a little bit more. But ran the football super well and did a really, really good job of balancing that with the running backs and the quarterbacks.”

“Just a fun, fun game for us to watch as a fan. Because you don’t care. There’s nothing left. Anything is good. A win’s a win, and we always celebrate wins. So, that was really nice, and like I said, I’m looking forward to rivalry week. Can’t wait.”