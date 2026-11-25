Arch Manning has a decision to make once Texas finishes its push for a national championship, and the ripple effects could reach well beyond Austin.

The Longhorns quarterback has one season of college eligibility remaining and faces three paths: enter the 2027 NFL draft, return to Texas or test the transfer portal. While Manning participated in Senior Day festivities for the Longhorns, his uncle, former NFL quarterback Eli Manning, said recently that Arch has not made up his mind.

If Manning decides he needs another year in college to polish his mechanics and rebuild his draft stock — a route several analysts have recommended — and chooses a fresh start outside the SEC, Clemson could emerge as an unlikely but logical landing spot.

A history already in place

Clemson would not be starting from scratch in a hypothetical pursuit. During his high school recruitment in the Class of 2023, Manning visited Clemson twice and kept the Tigers among his top contenders alongside Georgia, Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss.

Manning ultimately removed Clemson from consideration in February 2022. The primary hurdle at the time was timing: The Tigers had just signed five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik, leaving a crowded path to immediate playing time.

That obstacle is gone. Klubnik has moved on after three seasons as Clemson’s starter, leaving the Tigers searching for stability under center.

Clemson’s quarterback void

Clemson’s 2026 season has been derailed by inconsistency and injuries at quarterback. Coach Dabo Swinney opted not to sign a transfer quarterback last offseason, choosing instead to rely on senior Christopher Vizzina and freshman Tait Reynolds.

The gamble backfired early, beginning with a 51-10 loss to LSU in the season opener. Both Vizzina and Reynolds dealt with injuries during the year, forcing fifth-year veteran Trent Pearman into action as the Tigers stumbled through a rocky campaign.

Swinney has publicly backed Reynolds as the program’s quarterback entering 2027. Still, a one-year bridge starter with Manning’s pedigree would give Clemson an immediate contender while allowing Reynolds to recover and develop without being rushed.

A shift in Swinney’s portal approach

For Manning to land in Clemson, Swinney would have to bend his long-standing philosophy on the transfer portal.

Before the 2026 season, Swinney defended his decision not to chase a “shiny object” at quarterback. In November, he doubled down on his strategy of prioritizing high school recruiting and roster retention before using the January portal window strictly to fill specific gaps.

However, Swinney also acknowledged that Clemson is no longer shy about spending when it identifies a need. He noted that the Tigers had “plenty of money” and were the highest bidder for multiple offensive tackles in the previous cycle. If Swinney views a veteran quarterback as the missing piece to return Clemson to the College Football Playoff, the financial resources are already in place.

Why the fit works for Manning

If Manning enters the portal, blueblood programs such as Georgia, Ole Miss, USC and Indiana are expected to draw immediate speculation. Yet Clemson offers a distinct pitch: a lower-pressure environment in the ACC compared to the weekly grind of the SEC, paired with a high-profile platform capable of showcasing a quarterback to NFL scouts.

After a 2026 season in which Manning’s draft projection slipped into the late first-round range, a bounce-back year as the centerpiece of a Clemson turnaround could restore his status as a top pick. For a program desperate to reclaim its championship footing and a quarterback looking to control his final college chapter, the alignment would be difficult for either side to ignore.