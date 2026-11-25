For all the history, milestones and home-field aura attached to Saturday’s 123rd meeting between Clemson and South Carolina, the Tigers enter Memorial Stadium on Nov. 28 with plenty of reasons for caution.

Clemson (7-4, 5-3 ACC) arrives riding a win at Duke and eyeing an eighth season victory alongside a milestone win for head coach Dabo Swinney. Yet South Carolina (6-5, 4-5 SEC) has a recent blueprint for spoiling rivalry afternoons in Clemson, and the Tigers’ 2026 season has been defined by razor-thin margins, offensive growing pains and lineup instability.

“I had a conversation with Terry Don and said, ‘Terry Don, I know we are not very good right now, but we need to play people because that is going to help me teach and help me develop the culture and the mindset that you have to have to win at the highest level,” recounted Swinney. “I didn’t think we had that, and that’s what we committed to. That’s what we’ve done.”

Swinney has also emphasized his roster philosophy throughout the year: “We’re fully committed to playing guys who deserve to play,” Swinney said. “You commit to a guy early in the season, and even if a guy has only played 10 percent of the snaps, when you get to game eight or nine, they’ve got some good experience.”

Against a rival that has repeatedly found ways to trip up the Tigers in recent seasons, experience and poise will be tested from kickoff at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Biggest Vulnerabilities for Clemson

The Visiting Team Streak in the Rivalry: Road teams enter Saturday on a six-game winning streak in the series, with the last home victory by either program coming during Clemson’s 2018 season. The Tigers are just 3-3 at Memorial Stadium in 2026, making home-field comfort anything but guaranteed.

Quarterback Instability and Offensive Ceiling: Clemson has started three different quarterbacks in 2026—Tait Reynolds, Christopher Vizzina and Trent Pearman—after Reynolds exited in the second minute against Georgia Tech. While Pearman and Chris Denson helped power a 20-10 win at Duke, the offense has converted just 37 percent of its red-zone trips into touchdowns (13-of-35) and averages 20.9 points per game.

First-Quarter Slow Starts: Clemson has been outscored 68-42 in the first quarter across 11 games in 2026. Falling behind early against an SEC rival—especially after suffering lopsided home and road losses this season to LSU (51-10) and Miami (41-13)—can force a banged-up or shuffling offense out of its rhythm.

Turnovers and Ball Security: The Tigers have committed 16 turnovers in 2026 (10 interceptions and six lost fumbles), and history shows how costly mistakes can be. Under Swinney, Clemson is 47-34 when losing the turnover margin and 3-7 when finishing -3 or worse.

Shifting Offensive Line Combinations: Clemson has deployed six starting offensive line combinations during the 2026 season, compared to an average of 2.8 per season during its 2015-20 playoff run. Against South Carolina’s front—which features defensive end Dylan Stewart and defensive tackles Kelby Collins and Tomiwa Durojaiye—protecting the quarterback and sustaining run lanes will be critical.

Leaning Too Heavily on Kicking: Placekicker Nolan Hauser has carried an immense burden in 2026 with 31 made field goals and 110 points, accounting for nearly half of Clemson’s 230 total points. Relying on field goals to survive against South Carolina’s offense—led by quarterback LaNorris Sellers, wide receiver Nyck Harbor and running back Matt Fuller—leaves little margin for error if touchdowns remain scarce in the red zone.

To close the regular season on a high note in front of the home crowd, Clemson cannot afford sluggish opening possessions, self-inflicted turnovers or another visiting-team triumph in Death Valley.