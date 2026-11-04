What Advanced Metrics Reveal About Clemson’s Win Over FSU

While Clemson’s 36-24 road victory over Florida State delivered a tangible reset to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the ACC, the film study offers a much deeper look into how the Tigers dictated terms.

According to PFN Impact (Pro Football Network Impact Grades), which rates players and units on a 0–100 scale where 85 or better represents elite performance, Clemson’s victory was powered by overwhelming trench control and a career-best outing on the perimeter. For full evaluations across the sport, fans can explore the complete CFB Impact Grades.

Trench Disparity Sets the Tone

The definitive gap between the two programs materialized along the line of scrimmage. Clemson’s defensive line heavily out-graded Florida State’s offensive front, posting a 2026 Week 9 PFN Impact Grade of 78.9 to the Seminoles’ 58.4. That mismatch allowed Clemson’s overall defense to out-grade Florida State’s offense 81.5 to 69.4 for the contest.

Clemson’s own offensive front delivered one of its cleanest showings of the season, earning a 2026 Week 9 PFN Impact Grade of 73.9 to rank eighth among 16 ACC units and 54th among 112 FBS teams that played this week. Leading that push was offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs, who achieved elite status with a 2026 Week 9 PFN Impact Grade of 85.5. That mark ranked third among 90 ACC offensive linemen and 29th out of 629 qualifying FBS linemen this week.

Patt-Henry’s Career Performance

In the passing attack, tight end Olsen Patt-Henry served as Clemson’s most effective weapon. Patt-Henry recorded a 2026 Week 9 PFN Impact Grade of 84.1—his highest single-game grade of the season, surpassing his previous mark of 82.6. His showing placed him third among 22 ACC tight ends and 14th among 120 qualifying tight ends across the FBS this week.

Quarterback Tait Reynolds facilitated the unit with a 2026 Week 9 PFN Impact Grade of 78.6 (seventh of 16 in the ACC, 35th of 106 in the FBS this week), while wide receiver Tyler Brown turned in a 2026 Week 9 PFN Impact Grade of 80.2, ranking 10th among 32 conference receivers and 68th of 229 nationally. Running back Jarvis Green stepped into a prominent role with a 2026 Week 9 PFN Impact Grade of 71.3 (25th in the ACC, 156th in the FBS this week).

Collectively, Clemson’s offense registered a 2026 Week 9 PFN Impact Grade of 73.3 (10th in the ACC, 53rd in the FBS this week), representing a significant single-game spike over its season-long mark of 64.4 (17th in the ACC, 124th of 138 FBS teams this season).

Defensive Playmakers and FSU Standouts

On the other side of the ball, edge rusher Will Heldt and safety Jerome Carter III paced the defense with identical 2026 Week 9 PFN Impact Grades of 82.0. Heldt’s performance ranked third of 61 ACC edge defenders and 33rd of 358 nationally this week, while Carter ranked eighth of 37 ACC safeties and 38th of 282 FBS safeties this week.

Defensive tackle Devarrick Woods added an interior anchor with a 2026 Week 9 PFN Impact Grade of 76.8 (17th in the ACC, 147th in the FBS this week). Cornerback Ashton Hampton notched a 2026 Week 9 PFN Impact Grade of 74.5 (27th ACC, 186th FBS this week), and linebacker Jeremiah Alexander finished at 73.9 (15th ACC, 126th FBS this week).

Florida State (3-5, 1-4 ACC) found bright spots from safety Ma’Khi Jones, whose 2026 Week 9 PFN Impact Grade of 86.9 earned elite status, ranking second in the ACC and seventh in the FBS this week. Wide receiver Micahi Danzy followed with an 83.1 grade (third in the ACC, 35th in the FBS this week), while edge rusher Jalen Anderson recorded an 82.1 grade (second in the ACC, 31st in the FBS this week). As a unit, the Seminoles finished with a 77.3 defensive grade and an 80.5 defensive line grade, but could not overcome a stagnant offensive showing.

Season-Long Benchmarks

Through eight games, Clemson’s defense maintains an elite trajectory with an 84.6 season-long PFN Impact Grade, slotting fourth in the ACC and 30th in the nation. The unit’s defensive line holds a 78.0 grade this season (eighth ACC, 42nd FBS), while the secondary carries a 79.3 mark this season (sixth ACC, 48th FBS).

Jacobs remains Clemson’s highest-rated player overall with an elite 88.0 PFN Impact Grade this season (10th of 108 ACC OL, 75th of 876 FBS OL). He is joined above the elite threshold by Hampton at 86.6 (second of 77 ACC CB, 22nd of 581 FBS CB this season) and offensive lineman Harris Sewell at 85.9 (15th ACC OL, 107th FBS OL this season). Heldt closely follows with an 84.7 season grade (fourth ACC EDGE, 22nd FBS EDGE this season), while linebacker Fletcher Cothran rounds out the top five at 80.8 (seventh ACC LB, 64th FBS LB this season).