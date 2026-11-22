The Indiana Hoosiers did themselves no favors on Saturday.

A loss to the unranked Washington Huskies has put IU’s College Football Playoff chances on a lot thinner ice than they were heading into Saturday.

The Hoosiers were ranked No. 8 in the latest CFP rankings, and in closing with Washington and Purdue seemed likely to win out and stay in the 12-team field easily.

The 27-24 OT defeat to Washington, though, has changed everything.

Indiana may still be in the field as presently constructed, but probably barely, and there is no more margin for error for the Hoosiers.

Indiana Playoff Picture, Bracket Projection

Indiana potentially remains just inside the College Football Playoff field with one week to play.

ESPN’s bracket projection after Saturday’s results have the Hoosiers as the No. 11 team into the field.

This is what ESPN wrote about Indiana:

Indiana has only one win against a CFP top 25 opponent — USC — and now it has a loss to an unranked team in Washington, but the Hoosiers have played a tougher schedule than Texas Tech and a comparable lineup to that of BYU, according to ESPN Analytics. The difference is that BYU has a statement win against Notre Dame and another top-20 win against No. 19 Arizona. It helped the Hoosiers that Nebraska beat Ohio State, as IU’s 20-17 win in Lincoln on Oct. 10 is one of its résumé highlights. The committee will likely consider how difficult it is to travel to Washington and that it was a close game against the Huskies, but questions around Indiana’s offense will resurface. For the second time in two games, Indiana switched quarterbacks, this time benching Grant Wilson for former starter Josh Hoover. The committee also has rewarded IU this season for its stingy defense, but the Hoosiers allowed 14 points in the first quarter in Seattle. The second loss likely knocks the Hoosiers down but not out — unless they fall as far as No. 12.

Indiana currently ranks ahead of Texas Tech in this projection despite the Red Raiders having just one loss. Texas Tech has beat top-25 teams Arizona and Houston, so the committee could flip-flop these guys.

And with a Group of 6 team needing that 12th spot, Indiana really needs to stay top-11 to get in.

ESPN also notes that Indiana likely has no chance to host a first-round game now as a No. 5-8 seed.

Indiana Next Game

Indiana hosts Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 28 to close the regular season.

The Boilermakers are 3-8 on the season.

A shock loss would end the Hoosiers’ CFP chances once and for all. A win isn’t all that impressive, but it’s what Indiana needs to have even a chance to stay in the field.