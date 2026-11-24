The Indiana Hoosiers won a national championship with Fernando Mendoza, a transfer from Cal, at quarterback.

The hope at IU was that they could do it again this season with TCU transfer Josh Hoover, and while that isn’t out of the question entirely, Hoover certainly hasn’t lived up to the standard that Mendoza set.

The Hoosiers have even had to use seventh-year QB Grant Wilson at times due to Hoover’s struggles. It hasn’t been the way they drew it up.

And while there is still season left to play, it’s also setting up a busy offseason in Bloomington. When the transfer portal opens, Indiana will have to go after — and land — a big name.

Indiana Transfer QB Decision

The reality for Indiana is that both of their top-two quarterbacks this season will be out of eligibility at the end of the year.

That means that they’ll be diving back into the portal again looking for answers.

It could behoove Cignetti to find a potential multi-year starter if possible, but the reality is that this starts to become a bit of a best player available situation. This season didn’t work with Hoover, and Indiana can’t miss at QB again.

CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford wrote about this in a new article on Tuesday, laying out many of these same realities as part of his insight:

Curt Cignetti loves a seasoned transfer he can mold into a leader. The acquisition of Josh Hoover (TCU) this fall came with unexpected growing pains across nine starts, leading to seventh-year senior Grant Wilson’s late-season emergence for the Hoosiers. Both will be out of eligibility at the end of the campaign, meaning Indiana will be shopping for one of the cycle’s highest-rated signal callers coming off the program’s second straight CFP appearance. Retaining Mike Shanahan at OC is of equal priority for Cignetti, along with reshaping Indiana’s offensive front and backfield. Indiana didn’t catch lightning in a bottle last cycle with Hoover like what happened with former Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza and may have to sign the highest-ranked quarterback available this time around to ensure a more impactful arrival.

The transfer portal could have some reclamation project QBs in it but may not have a ton of sure things. There will be a lot of teams seeking a new quarterback, too.

Indiana is going to have to stake its claim firmly to land the player Cignetti wants, whoever that may be.

A Cal Connection

It’d be risky, but what if Cignetti wanted to go back to the Cal well?

There’s a strong expectation that Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele may transfer after his second season with the Golden Bears hasn’t gone nearly as well as his first.

Getting Mendoza from Berkley worked. Could JKS do the trick, too?