The Indiana Hoosiers didn’t just lose in overtime to Washington on Saturday.

They also lost wide receiver Nick Marsh to a late-game injury that could hurt their chances going forward.

Marsh’s status is just one of the narratives of the week ahead. Indiana is also going to wait nervously to see where they sit in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night.

The Hoosiers were No. 8 in the CFP rankings before the loss to Washington.

Most projections have them either in the last spot in or the first spot out (with No. 12 slated to go to the top-ranking Group of 6 team, so 11th really being the last spot Indiana can occupy and make the field).

There’s another week of the regular season and then conference championship week still to go, so there’s time for Indiana to make its case.

Having Marsh would help, but it’s not clear whether he’ll be good to go or not.

Nick Marsh Comments on Injury

Nick Marsh took a big hit during the fourth quarter against Washington and stayed down for a while, surrounding by trainers, shown in the picture above.

He eventually made it off the field, but he didn’t return to the game in regulation or overtime.

The transfer from Michigan State has been one of the top targets in IU’s passing game, which has taken a big step back in recent weeks.

Marsh used his social media to let fans have just a glimpse of how he’s doing.

He posted on his Instagram story and wrote, “Thanks to everyone for their prayers” with the praying hands emoji. He also screenshotted that and put it on X with the words, “Thank you” and again the praying hands emoji.

That doesn’t give a good indication of how Marsh is doing, so Hoosiers fans will have to wait to hear more as the week goes along.

Nick Marsh Stats

The 6-foot-3 junior from Detroit has been as advertised after transferring from Michigan State.

He has 44 catches this season for 791 yards and nine touchdowns.

Marsh’s most notable moment was his near-miss against Ohio State, when his foot was so close to staying inbounds for what would’ve been a game-winning touchdown.

Still, Marsh has been really good all year for IU, and they’ll be hoping he’s healthy going forward.

They likely don’t need him to beat Purdue on Saturday, but good health eventual would help the Hoosiers.