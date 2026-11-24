Curt Cignetti spent last week taking shots at the College Football Playoff committee. However, Indiana’s 27-24 overtime loss at Washington on Saturday gave everyone in the league the perfect chance to fire right back at Cignetti.

Paul Finebaum led the way when he joined ESPN’s Heather Dinich on Sports Center. Finebaum, as usual, didn’t sugarcoat things when presenting the outlook on Indiana’s playoff hopes.

Finebaum Doesn’t Think Indiana’s Making it to the Playoffs

“And Heather, realize it’s only 7:20 in the morning. I keep looking at my X feed, and I’ve yet to see anything from Curt Cignetti this morning,” Finebaum said. “He suddenly decided to become a Twitter fan last week, and I think he picked a bad week with all the grumpy faces and emojis or whatever Grandpa Curt was up to, but it really blew up in his face. He better hope that committee wasn’t paying attention to the shaming.”

Just last week, Dinich projected Indiana at No. 11 in her Top 12 playoff teams.

“Well, he’s upset about his perception that people are coming down on his strength of schedule, but that’s not it, Coach,” Dinich said last week. “You needed overtime to beat a bad Michigan team, a mediocre at best Minnesota team, beat Northwestern at home by a touchdown, have the worst special teams unit in the country and have trailed or tied at the half in three straight games.”

She also added that IU’s four former head coaches, Mark Dantonio, Gus Malzahn, Mike Riley, and Jeff Tedford, are among those evaluating Indiana, adding, “Those are his clowns.”

Hoosier Nation rained down on Dinich on social media last week, and Finebaum made it a point to get back at them too.

“What I really resented last week, if I could say it now on ESPN, is all the attacks on my friend Heather Dinich because she was only speaking the truth last week, but IU fans don’t like the truth,” Finebaum added.

Dinich Claps Back at IU Fans

This week’s loss to Indiana also did its part in shutting up the trolls. Now, most rankings have Indiana barely sitting among the Top 12.

The Athletic’s Austin Mack released his Top 12 projections Tuesday, and the Hoosiers were right there on the edge at No. 11, with Texas Tech trailing them at No. 12.

This week, though, Dinich had the perfect way to clap back at everyone who trolled her.

“Since everyone seems to be hanging onto every word I say, here are 272 more for you!” she posted on X. Although that tweet was about her book, Dinich continued to double down on her view of Indiana barely making it to the playoffs.

She told Sports Center hosts that the Hoosiers could fall to as low as No. 12, but in her latest rankings for this week, she still gave them the benefit of the doubt and kept them at No. 11.

“Indiana has only one win against a CFP top 25 opponent — USC –, and now it has a loss to an unranked team in Washington, but the Hoosiers have played a tougher schedule than Texas Tech and a comparable lineup to that of BYU, according to ESPN Analytics,” she wrote.

“The committee also has rewarded IU this season for its stingy defense, but the Hoosiers allowed 14 points in the first quarter in Seattle. The second loss likely knocks the Hoosiers down but not out — unless they fall as far as No. 12.”