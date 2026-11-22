The Iowa Hawkeyes still have hope of making the College Football Playoff, for two reasons.

One is that Ohio State lost on Saturday. The other is that the Big Ten title game remains a spot that the Hawkeyes can reach.

The conference championship game is key, because making it there and winning it would automatically earn Iowa a spot in the CFP.

Even making it there and losing could impress the committee enough to give the Hawkeyes a chance of being in the tournament.

It’s still technically in play, and that’s all Iowa can ask for at this point.

The Hawkeyes were ranked No. 15 in the latest CFP rankings and really have to get to No. 11, given that the 12th spot will go to a Group of 6 team. No. 14 Ohio State lost, so Iowa should move up at least one, and a few teams in the top-12 lost, although they likely won’t drop below the Hawkeyes yet.

For now, the Big Ten championship might be Iowa’s best longshot path to the field, so here’s the scoop.

Iowa Path to Big Ten Title Game

The first step for Iowa is to win at home on Friday, Nov. 27 against Nebraska — which will come in with momentum after beating Ohio State.

Football reporter Destin Adams shared the rest of the path on X:

USC beats UCLA.

Oregon beats Washington.

Indiana beats Purdue.

Wisconsin beats Minnesota.

Those four results — because of the loss knocking UCLA out of the conference title game, and because of the Wisconsin win helping Iowa’s secondary tiebreaker metrics more than a Minnesota win would help Indiana’s — get the Hawkeyes into the conference title game.

Iowa’s Path to CFP

If Iowa can manage to somehow sneak into the Big Ten title game and win it, that’s the simplest path to the College Football Playoff — although as spelled out above, that’s not actually all that simple.

If that doesn’t happen, Iowa needs a win over Nebraska and a lot of help.

Iowa would likely need losses in the final week of the season by Oregon, Texas Tech, Indiana and one of BYU or Wake Forest to even have a chance of moving up high enough — and even then, the committee may not push them above all of those teams in that scenario.

But Iowa isn’t quite out of it yet. The last week of the regular season will matter for the Hawkeyes.