Alabama football shut out Chattanooga 47-0 on Senior Day, then dropped one spot to No. 5 in the updated ESPN FPI rankings.

Texas drove the reshuffle. The Longhorns climbed three spots to No. 3 in ESPN’s Football Power Index, moving ahead of both Miami and Alabama. The Hurricanes slipped to No. 4 with a 24.3 FPI rating, just ahead of the Crimson Tide’s 24.2.

The drop comes with a more encouraging projection for Kalen DeBoer’s team. ESPN’s model gives 9-2 Alabama a 91.5% chance to make the College Football Playoff heading into the Iron Bowl.

Alabama Ranks Third Among SEC Teams in ESPN FPI

Georgia held on to the top spot with a 28.7 FPI rating, followed by Notre Dame at 27.2. Texas checked in at 25.4, making Alabama the third-highest SEC team in the index. LSU was next among SEC teams at No. 9, and Tennessee came in at No. 12.

Here’s how the top five stack up in ESPN’s Nov. 22 update.

Rank Team FPI CFP odds 1 Georgia 28.7 99.8% 2 Notre Dame 27.2 98.6% 3 Texas 25.4 92.3% 4 Miami 24.3 96.7% 5 Alabama 24.2 91.5%

Texas sits two spots ahead of Alabama in the power rankings, yet only 0.8 percentage points separate the two 9-2 teams in playoff probability. The larger gap is in the SEC title projections. ESPN gives Texas a 31.2% chance to win the conference and Alabama just 3.4%.

ESPN Gives Alabama a 91.5% Chance to Make the Playoff

Alabama’s playoff odds and SEC title odds point to an at-large berth as its most likely route into the field. ESPN also gives the Tide a 20.6% chance to reach the national championship game and a 10.1% chance to win it. Both figures rank fifth nationally in the update.

Alabama heads into rivalry week after posting its first shutout of the season. The Tide piled up 553 yards against Chattanooga, including 290 on the ground. Austin Mack threw four touchdown passes and ran for another in his first career start.

What the Iron Bowl Means for Alabama’s Playoff Outlook

Alabama hosts Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 28, with a chance to finish the regular season 10-2 and improve to 7-2 in SEC play. ESPN lists Alabama’s chance to win out at 81.8%, a separate projection from its odds to make the playoff.

A win would give the selection committee a 10-win regular season to evaluate. A loss would leave the Tide at 9-3 and put more pressure on the rest of its résumé as other contenders finish their schedules.

Texas may have made the biggest move in ESPN’s top five this week, but Alabama gets the chance to make its final regular-season case at home against Auburn.