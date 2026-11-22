The Michigan Wolverines threw a party at The Big House on Saturday night.

The 10-0 UCLA Bruins came to town, and it took three overtimes, but Michigan handed UCLA its first loss.

It’s the kind of win Michigan badly needed. After a bumpy season of weird results and QB switches back and forth, the Wolverines have something to hang their hat on.

Their defense kept them in the game, and two field goals and a two-point conversion in the overtime periods were enough.

Even when UCLA tied the game 10-10 in the final minute, Michigan didn’t waver. The Wolverines still found a way to win.

They’re bowl-eligible now, and they carry immense momentum into their Saturday, Nov. 28 clash with archrival Ohio State.

They also could face a punishment from the Big Ten, maybe.

Big Ten Could Punish Michigan

Michigan could face a punishment because their fans stormed the field after the win.

It wasn’t a surprise — beating the No. 4 team in the country late in the season is a huge result and certainly cause to celebrate.

But conferences have tried to cut down on field storming in recent years, and so some leagues have automatic fines installed for such actions.

The fine goes to the institution, because there really isn’t a means to specifically punish a team that got the upset win.

Big Ten Field Storming Fine

Interestingly, the Big Ten doesn’t actually have a specific fine. Michigan could be fined — but they also could not be.

USA Today wrote this earlier in the season:

It remains unclear whether Michigan will receive any kind of punishment, financial or otherwise, from the Big Ten for its fans storming the field after the Wolverines’ season-opening win against Western Michigan. Unlike the SEC and ACC, the Big Ten doesn’t have an escalating fine system in place for member schools for incidents in which their fans storm the field. A 2024 ESPN story on court-storming noted that the conference has a policy in place in which a “discretionary fine can result on a third offense for failure to ‘provide adequate security for visiting teams from their arrival for a game through their departure.’”

A “third offense” is particularly interesting in regards to this and makes it more complicated.

Michigan did have some fans storm the field after the wacky win over Western Michigan earlier in the year, so that could factor in here.

But there’s no way to say for sure until the Big Ten potentially comes out with a statement. Or, based on this mysterious policy, it seems the Big Ten could also stay silent.