Nick Saban isn’t doubting that Kalen DeBoer has built a good football team in Tuscaloosa. He simply feels that what he has built isn’t at the National Championship level yet.

During his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Saban gave DeBoer credit where it was due for doing a good job leading the Alabama Crimson Tide. Still, when Saban narrowed down the exact programs that possess “the right stuff” to win it all this postseason, Alabama didn’t make the cut.

Alabama Isn’t in Nick Saban’s Top 3 National Championship

“I do think this is Kalen DeBoer’s team. I do think they have a good team,” Saban told McAfee, adding that seven or eight teams could realistically win the title—with Alabama in that mix.

“If you’re a betting man and you’re saying who can run the ball? Who can play good defense? And who has a good quarterback? You would say Georgia has that, Utah has that, Notre Dame has that,” Saban said.

“Everybody else maybe has a flaw somewhere along the way. Now, they might be able to overcome it, but I think those three teams have the right stuff.”

Alabama sure has its flaws, and they were on full display during a brutal two-week stretch in October. First was when Georgia put the Crimson Tide through the meat grinder in a 20-17 thriller, and seven days later when Tennessee took them to the woodshed in a 26-10 loss.

After that, however, they haven’t lost a single game, knocking off Texas A&M, LSU, and Vanderbilt. On Saturday, they blanked Chattanooga in a 47-0 shutout.

Alabama’s No. 3 Rank Topic of Discussion

But speaking strictly from the rankings perspective, the losses to Tennessee and Georgia outweigh their wins, because those teams are higher up in the rankings.

Still, the CFP committee has been particularly generous to the Crimson Tide, keeping them in the top 3.

Tennessee has the same 8-2 record and owns the head-to-head victory, but they’re still at No. 9. Texas also has a strong argument, with victories over Tennessee, Ohio State, and Ole Miss, and they’re at No. 5. The Longhorns are 5-0 against CFP-ranked opponents this season, strengthening their case for a higher ranking.

But the committee continues to favor Kalen DeBoer’s Tide.

Saban might hold his opinion that Alabama does not have the complete package to win a national championship, but DeBoer pushed back on the narrative.

In fact, DeBoer feels that this is the most complete football team he’s had since Saban retired and handed over the keys to DeBoer.

“I feel like we’re more complete as a football team and able to play anybody, anytime, anywhere,” DeBoer said, per ESPN’s Alex Scarborough. “But you got to go do it.

“Now we have experiences together that we can draw on that make it even more believable,” DeBoer added. “And so if you just stick with it and keep playing, the things that you want to happen will happen. And so you got to go do it. You got to go make it happen. No one else is going to do it for us. No one else is going to do it for you individually.”