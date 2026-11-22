The Ohio State Buckeyes have now lost four games this season.

That simply doesn’t happen in Columbus, and that means Ryan Day’s job is in jeopardy, even if a buyout of his contract probably remains unlikely.

There are certainly some OSU fans who are likely fed up with Day. There are surely others who are giving him a pass this season because starting quarterback Julian Sayin got hurt, and three of Ohio State’s losses have come since then.

Either way, it’s been an uglier season than anyone at Ohio State has had to deal with in a long time.

They won’t be going to the College Football Playoff. Their last chance to gain some grace will come on Saturday, Nov. 28 when they host archrival Michigan for The Game.

A win over the Wolverines will make everything feel a bit better.

A loss? Day would be in major trouble if Ohio State doesn’t beat Michigan on Saturday.

Ryan Day Contract Details

Ryan Day’s current contract stems from a seven-year contract extension he signed in February 2025.

It runs through the 2031 season, meaning there are five full seasons remaining after 2026.

According to CBS Sports, the contract pays Day $12.5 million per year.

There are various annual bonuses for titles that can total up to $1.55 million per season, if Day checks all the boxes — spoiler, he won’t be checking all the boxes this season.

There’s also a small $250,000 retention bonus that Day can get paid in 2027 if he’s still around.

Ryan Day Buyout Details

For Ohio State to buy Ryan Day out of his contract, it would cost $11.5 million times the remaining years on his contract.

So with five years left after this one, it would cost $57.5 million for Day to be bought out after the 2026 season, per CBS Sports.

That cost then goes down by $11.5 million each year. For example, if Day was bought out after 2027, it’d be a $46 million buyout.

The contract does also have a mitigation clause that can offset some of the buyout amount if Day takes another coaching job.

It’s a hefty cost, but Ohio State is one of the schools that would have the money to pay this price if the Buckeyes decided that’s what had to be done.