Lee Corso hasn’t made a pick on ESPN’s “College GameDay” since August 2025. But he still knows how to pull at the heartstrings of college football fans.

The 91-year-old Corso made a surprise return to Saturday mornings this weekend. He didn’t show up on the “GameDay” set though.

He appeared in a new AT&T commercial with his longtime friend and former “GameDay” partner Kirk Herbstreit. And it didn’t take long for the tears to start flowing.

“Get the tissues ready 🤧,” AT&T posted on X.

Even Yahoo Sports couldn’t keep it together.

“We don’t normally cry at commercials, but this one really got us 🥹,” the outlet posted.

AT&T Reunites Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso

The 60-second spot (video here) premiered during Saturday’s “College GameDay.” It opens with Herbstreit walking his golden retriever while John Waite’s 1984 hit “Missing You” plays in the background.

Herbstreit looks a little lost until a neighbor named Tim checks on him. Herbstreit tells him he’s “just thinking about an old friend.”

“You’re never too far away to call,” Tim replies.

That’s all the push Herbstreit needed.

He calls Corso, who answers “Hey, Kirk!” from his couch. Corso is in his pajamas with his trademark No. 2 pencil in hand, and he’s crocheting a pillow that reads “LEE & KIRK BEST BUDS.”

Herbstreit asks his old partner who he thinks will win it all this year. Fans never get Corso’s national title pick though. The spot fades into a pitch for the AT&T Guarantee as Herbstreit tells Corso: “You still got it!”

It’s not the first time AT&T has leaned on Corso either. The company previously used a hologram of him in its College Football Playoff championship ads.

Herbstreit-Corso Friendship Has Fans Reaching for the Tissues

This one hit differently because the friendship is real.

Herbstreit joined “GameDay” in 1996 and spent nearly three decades next to Corso, whom he has called a mentor. He closed ESPN’s tribute on Corso’s final show by saying, “There will never be another Lee Corso.”

Corso made his final headgear pick on Aug. 30, 2025. He put on the Brutus Buckeye head before Ohio State beat Texas 14-7 in Columbus, which ended a 38-season run that started with the show’s debut in 1987.

The two clearly haven’t lost touch. In August, Herbstreit said on X that Corso insisted on driving himself over to see him, even though Herbstreit had offered to get him a ride.

“[It] was SO GOOD to see him and share a few laughs and get some advice that he can only provide,” Herbstreit wrote. “He looks and sounds amazing! Love ya[,] LC!!”

So it’s no surprise the commercial had plenty of fans choked up.

“Nooo I was not prepared for the Kirk Herbstreit calling Lee Corso @ATT commercial 😭,” one fan wrote.

“Right in the feelz 🥹,” another fan stated.

“Great spot-featuring two genuinely good guys, clearly good friends-makes you smile but have tissue handy,” one user replied.

“This is a terrific commercial for those of us who love and admire Coach Corso! Well done @AT&T,” another user remarked.

“I love this ad. I miss coach,” added a third fan.

“This one hit. Bravo @ATT,” one fan said.

“Man, these damm allergies..,” another quipped.