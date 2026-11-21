Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell refused to let an ankle injury keep him off the field last week. This week, Alabama made the call for him.

Russell will sit out Saturday’s home game against Chattanooga, the school announced, and backup Austin Mack will make the first start of his college career.

It’s the second straight week Mack was expected to get the nod. The first time, Russell took the job back minutes before kickoff in Nashville, then threw three touchdowns in a 21-6 win over Vanderbilt.

Why Keelon Russell is Sitting Out vs. Chattanooga

Russell hurt his ankle in the second half of Alabama’s 31-13 win at LSU on Nov. 7 and finished that game with the ankle wrapped.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel then reported that Alabama expected to start Mack against Vanderbilt and hold Russell out so the ankle could heal. But Russell had other plans.

After a clean pregame warmup, he got the start and went 22 of 33 for 217 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, despite being sacked three times. However, DeBoer wouldn’t commit to Russell for Chattanooga.

“I mean, the injury also wasn’t gone completely, so, it’s just a matter of managing and kind of see, as the week goes on, where we’re at,” DeBoer said earlier in the week.

“He’s doing great,” Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb added. “I evaluated him obviously after the game, but yeah, he’s doing really well. Right now, I think, status quo, good to go. But again, just big tip of the cap to Austin [Mack]. I think people would have saw how talented a quarterback he is, had he been able to go out there, and he was definitely ready to play.”

On Saturday, Russell was in uniform and went through warmups, but he’ll rest the ankle, according to On3. With Alabama a 44 1/2-point favorite over the FCS Mocs, sitting the sophomore QB is the right call.

Alabama can’t afford to lose Russell this late in the season. He leads the SEC with 21 touchdown passes, and he’s thrown for 2,480 yards with six interceptions and a 67.3% completion percentage. He’s also run for 277 yards and five more scores.

Austin Mack Finally Gets His Shot

Mack’s road to his first start has been a long one.

The senior followed DeBoer from Washington and he’s in his third season in Tuscaloosa. He spent last year behind Ty Simpson, now with the Los Angeles Rams after going in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. Mack lost the starting job to Russell in August after a battle that ran through spring practice and fall camp.

He’s appeared in five games this season, completing 3 of 4 passes for 23 yards with one rushing touchdown. Last week’s last-minute switch wasn’t easy on him either.

“I think the only drama was it was hard on Austin,” Grubb said. “He understands our commitment. If it was flipped, he’d want the same commitment as a starter.”

On Saturday, Mack led the first-team offense through pregame warmups and was announced as the starter on the video boards at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Russell’s next chance to return comes next Saturday, when Alabama hosts Auburn in the Iron Bowl.