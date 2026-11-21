The No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes found themselves in a slugfest in Lincoln, Nebraska, during the first half Saturday afternoon.

In a must-win game, the Buckeyes entered halftime trailing 21-14. Both of Ohio State’s touchdowns came from star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Smith erupted for 117 yards and two touchdowns in the first 30 minutes.

Jeremiah Smith in the 1st half at Nebraska: 🌰 4 REC

🌰 117 YDS

🌰 2 TD https://t.co/poRF2nwRTU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 21, 2026

Ohio State Makes Announcement on Smith

Following Smith’s second touchdown of the day, Ohio State announced a historic achievement for the junior wideout.

Smith surpassed 100 receiving yards on the touchdown catch, giving him 18 career 100-yard receiving games across three seasons. That mark makes him the all-time leader in Big Ten history.

“There’s not a single person on this planet like Jeremiah Smith,” Ohio State posted. “ANOTHER record for the Buckeye wideout.”

There’s not a single person on this planet like Jeremiah Smith. ANOTHER record for the Buckeye wideout ‼️ https://t.co/29QldNp1tx — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 21, 2026

Football World Reacts to Smith’s Historic Performance

The college football world continues to be mesmerized by Smith, who isn’t just the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy but could also become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

“Give Jeremiah Smith the Heisman,” Will Compton posted.

10TV Sports reporter Adam King wrote, “every time Jeremiah Smith breaks a record I’m reminded he’s doing this all in three years. He’s truly is 1 of 1.”

“Jeremiah Smith is the greatest WR in the history of College Football… & it’s not close. He should easily win the Heisman,” a fan shared.

Another fan wrote, “Jeremiah Smith is so special. Words can’t do him justice. He’s THAT guy. No one like him.”

“Go ahead and engrave the trophy. No one is beating Jeremiah Smith. Goodness,” one more person commented.

Smith’s Career at Ohio State

When reporters asked Smith this past week about returning for his senior season, he simply responded, “we’ll see.” However, the growing assumption is that he’s playing his final few games if the Buckeyes fail to reach the College Football Playoff.

If that’s the case, Smith could go down as the greatest WR in college football history.

Entering this week, Smith had 80 receptions for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. Across 39 games in his three-year career, he had recorded 243 receptions for 3,875 yards and 42 touchdowns. Those numbers have only grown after Saturday’s performance.