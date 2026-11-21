Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is taking some heat for a bizarre penalty against Nebraska.

Day was flagged for an unusual penalty, one that took place on a big early play for the Buckeyes. The Ohio State coach was already facing scrutiny for his team’s unusual struggles this season, and took more heat for the penalty.

As USA Today’s John Leuzzi noted, Day was flagged for sideline interference during a 67-yard touchdown pass from Luke Fahey to Jeremiah Smith.

“The touchdown briefly appeared to be in jeopardy when a flag was thrown after the snap, but the penalty, a sideline interference call against Ryan Day, did not negate the explosive scoring drive — likely much to the happiness of Day and Smith, who is trying to win the Heisman Trophy,” Leuzzi wrote.

Ohio State came into the game needing a win to keep their small playoff hopes alive, but struggled against the Cornhuskers and trailed 21-14 close to halftime.