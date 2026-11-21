The Ohio State Buckeyes entered Saturday with lingering College Football Playoff hopes in tow. Beating Nebraska certainly would boost the chances for the three-loss Buckeyes. But fans started writing off OSU, including school legend Michael Thomas.

The New Orleans Saints All-Pro wideout clearly saw enough from the Buckeyes at Cornhuskers game.

Michael Thomas Among Notable Reactions

Thomas watched Nebraska jump all over OSU with a 21-7 lead before halftime in Lincoln.

And that prompted Thomas to call out his own alma mater.

“Unfortunately my buckeyes don’t have the you know what’s to come back,” Thomas posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Thomas established himself as a legendary Buckeyes wideout; long before names like Jeremiah Smith or even Marvin Harrison Jr. caught passes for the Buckeyes. Thomas delivered back-to-back nine touchdown seasons before heading off to the NFL. He also starred for the 2014 National Championship Game winning team under former OSU head coach Urban Meyer.

But Thomas wasn’t the only one writing off Ohio State after watching its dismal start on the road.

One More Alumnus Calls Out Bad Ohio State Outing

The Critics ignited for the Buckeyes, including one more past OSU star in Jay Richardson.

“Nebraska is having their way offensively. Nothing the Buckeyes can do. This is tough to watch,” Richardson posted.

And that wasn’t the only critical tweet from the six-year NFL veteran defensive lineman.

“Look, I get that Ohio State lost some serious talent from last season. But what we’re seeing is inexcusable,” Richardson added. “Lack of physicality. Guys out of position pre and post snap. Lack of hustle. This isn’t just talent issue. It’s not just a scheme issue. It’s becoming a heart issue.”

So another words, Richardson called out coach Ryan Day and his staff for struggling to prepare this 2026 Buckeyes team.

Other Notable Reactions for Ohio State First Half Struggles

Even beat writers who cover OSU called out this bad start. Dave Biddle of 247Sports’ Bucknuts site shared this telling detail.

“Don’t forget that Ohio State not only has one of the highest payrolls for players in college football this year, they have THE highest payroll for coaches. And this is the result,” Biddle posted.

Meanwhile, college football insider for On3 Ari Wasserman felt sympathy for the wide receiver Smith.

“It’s kind of crazy that the best player in Ohio State history is playing on the worst Ohio State team of the past 30ish years,” Wasserman shared.

Nebraska watched OSU strike first, as quarterback Luke Fahey connected with Smith on a 67-yard touchdown strike. But the Cornhuskers responded by scoring 21 unanswered points. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea combined for three touchdowns including calling his own number on a 13-yard touchdown run that made it 21-7.

OSU cut the lead before halftime, with Fahey finding Smith again but this time from 31 yards to make it 21-14. But still, the Buckeyes got called out online, even with past legends now writing off the 2026 team. And this arrives after Day and OSU got called out for struggling to fill the student section in last week’s narrow win over Northwestern.