The Alabama Crimson Tide have put themselves in a strong position to compete for a national championship, but their place in the College Football Playoff rankings continues to raise an interesting question. Even Tim Tebow, who believes Alabama currently looks better than Tennessee, cannot overlook what happened when the two SEC programs met earlier this season.

Alabama enters Saturday ranked No. 3 in the latest CFP rankings with an 8-2 record. Tennessee also sits at 8-2 but finds itself six spots behind the Crimson Tide at No. 9, despite defeating Alabama 26-10 on Oct. 17.

During an SEC Network discussion about the rankings, Tebow explained why he understands the argument for Alabama while questioning how much weight the committee should place on the teams’ head-to-head meeting.

Tim Tebow Identifies Alabama’s Biggest Ranking Problem

“I don’t disagree with the eye test,” Tebow said. “When I look at Alabama compared to Tennessee, the eye test says Alabama is better. The problem is they played a game for 60 minutes, and Alabama got bludgeoned.”

That is a difficult point to dismiss, especially considering Tennessee held Alabama scoreless throughout the second half of their October matchup.

Tebow wasn’t arguing that the committee should evaluate Alabama exclusively through one disappointing performance. Instead, he questioned whether the result of an actual game should carry more importance than an evaluation of how talented a team appears on television.

“It’s not that you only look at that one game, but that one game has to be extremely valuable,” Tebow continued, describing head-to-head results as perhaps the most important consideration in his evaluation.

The distinction matters because Alabama’s ranking isn’t necessarily an indication that the committee believes Tennessee’s victory was meaningless. Strength of schedule, overall performance and other factors also influence the selection process.

However, the Crimson Tide sitting six spots ahead of a team that defeated them by 16 points creates a debate that isn’t going away anytime soon.

Alabama’s Playoff Ranking Raises Bigger Questions

Tebow also acknowledged another important element of evaluating college football teams. Programs change throughout the season, and their performances in October don’t necessarily represent what they are capable of accomplishing in November or December.

The former Florida quarterback pointed to Alabama’s quarterback play as one reason he believes the Crimson Tide could be more dangerous moving forward. In his assessment, Alabama has a more dynamic option at the position than Tennessee.

That argument introduces a legitimate question for the selection committee. Should a team’s current form outweigh a previous head-to-head result when both programs have identical records?

The committee’s published selection principles specifically include head-to-head results when comparing similar teams, but they also consider strength of schedule and other relevant circumstances.

For Alabama, the immediate focus is Saturday’s matchup against Chattanooga. Tennessee, meanwhile, hosts LSU with an opportunity to strengthen its own postseason argument.

Neither team can change what happened in Knoxville. What they can control is how they finish the regular season.

Tebow’s comments illustrate why this particular ranking debate remains complicated. Alabama might look like the stronger team today, but Tennessee already had an opportunity to prove otherwise and took full advantage of it.