Maryland’s coaching search took an unexpected turn this week when a three-time national champion’s name entered the mix.

On Wednesday, InsideMDSports’ Jeff Ermann reported that former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer had talked with Maryland athletic director Jim Smith about the job and was “seriously considering” it.

It didn’t take long for Meyer to shut it down.

“There is no truth to the Maryland rumors,” Meyer said in a statement on “The Triple Option” podcast’s X account.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel also reported that Meyer hasn’t interviewed for the job, isn’t a candidate, and hasn’t spoken to Maryland in any formal capacity. However, that doesn’t mean the two sides haven’t talked at all.

Latest on Urban Meyer’s Interest in Maryland Job

The Athletic’s Chris Vannini believes there’s a simple explanation for how Meyer’s name got attached to the Terps in the first place.

“Urban Meyer denied reports he was a serious candidate, but given that Maryland AD Jim Smith and senior deputy AD Diana Sabau worked at Ohio State (Sabau was the football sport administrator), informal talks between the sides wouldn’t be a surprise,” Vannini wrote. “Anything more than that, though, seems unlikely.”

Both Smith and Sabau overlapped with Meyer in Columbus, where Meyer won a national title in 2014. So it’s easy to see why the rumor gained steam so quickly.

But the 62-year-old Meyer hasn’t coached in college since leaving Ohio State after the 2018 season. His last job ended in December 2021, when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him after a 2-11 start in his first season.

It’s not the first time Meyer has shot down a Big Ten rumor either. He also denied interest in the Penn State job last year, before the Nittany Lions hired Matt Campbell to replace James Franklin.

Brian Kelly Could be Frontrunner for Maryland Job

While Meyer appears to be a long shot, former Notre Dame and LSU head coach Brian Kelly is very much in play.

On3’s Pete Nakos first reported that Kelly interviewed for the job, and Kelly confirmed it on SiriusXM College Sports Radio on Tuesday. He called it “the first time I’ve had to interview in my career.”

Kelly also gave some insight into where Maryland is in its search.

“They’re in the middle of their — well I would say in the late stages of their process,” Kelly said. “What you want and what you get are two different things. There are great candidates for this position. It’s a Big Ten position. I think it’s an undervalued asset in terms of the Big Ten.”

Vannini reported that Maryland could hire Kelly right now if it settled on him, but the Terps are still kicking the tires on other options. Houston head coach Willie Fritz and Memphis head coach Charles Huff have also been in the mix.

Kelly hasn’t coached since LSU fired him midway through the 2025 season. But he brings 297 career wins to the table. He also has a relationship with Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, a Maryland alum and major backer of the program.

Whoever gets the job will inherit a team that’s playing much better than it was a month ago. Maryland fired Mike Locksley on Oct. 21 after a 2-5 start. Since then, interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim has matched the two Big Ten wins Locksley managed across the 2024, 2025, and 2026 seasons combined.