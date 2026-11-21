Even Ohio State’s starting QB, Julian Sayin, going out couldn’t sink WR Jeremiah Smith’s Heisman stock. That’s how strong of a case Smith has entering Saturday’s Week 12 game against Nebraska.

Wide receivers rarely get this kind of Heisman recognition, let alone become the clear favorite late in the season while also sitting as the projected No. 1 draft pick.

Yet analysts like ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky and former LSU head coach Brian Kelly have both pointed to why Smith’s stock is on a whole other level this year.

Dan Orlovsky, Brian Kelly Fawning Over Jeremiah Smith

“Jeremiah Smith. Let’s not overthink this: best player in college football,” Orlovsky said on First Take. “He could very well be the number one pick in the NFL draft. He would have been last year. He would have been here before. This young man’s absolutely sensational. He’s a freakazoid. He will be a Calvin Johnson type of player when he goes to the NFL. Just because he lost his quarterback, I don’t think we can knock him for that,” Orlovsky added.

Orlovsky’s point is tough to argue with, looking at what Smith just did with backup quarterback Luke Fahey under center. In last week’s 28-19 win over Northwestern, Smith still hauled in 11 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown, passing Purdue legend John Standeford to become the Big Ten’s all-time career receiving yards leader.

On the season, he is sitting at 80 catches for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns — numbers that would stand out in any offense.

“The really interesting thing for me would be two. I’d probably put Devon Dampier at two right now, what he’s done, but Jeremiah Smith, best player in college football.”

Even former LSU head coach Brian Kelly couldn’t say no to Smith’s Heisman chances, saying, “I’m going to stick with Jeremiah Smith. I think he’s the number 1 candidate.”

Urban Meyer Gets Into an Argument With Desmond Howard for Smith

Analysts are so sold on Smith’s Heisman chances that Urban Meyer even got into a whole feud with Desmond Howard when Howard said Smith has not delivered a Heisman-worthy performance at Ohio State.

“He’s going to win it. Are we kidding ourselves?” Meyer said on the latest episode of The Triple Option with Fox Sports colleagues Rob Stone and Mark Ingram II.

“Did he do everything possible to go win those games? Yeah,” Meyer said. “And Desmond Howard saying that, ‘I don’t see him making plays in the big games,’ I don’t agree with that.”

“Yes, it’s a career award. It will be for Jeremiah Smith,” Meyer said. “But again, I’ve been around the game for 40 years. What’s the Heisman? It goes to the best college football player.”

When multiple analysts side with one name, it becomes hard to ignore. With Ohio State heading to Lincoln to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon, Smith gets another chance on the national stage to keep widening that gap in the Heisman race.