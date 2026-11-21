Alabama football will be without three starters when it hosts Chattanooga on Senior Day. Inside linebackers Luke Metz and Caleb Woodson and left guard Will Sanders will sit out Saturday’s game as they recover from injuries, according to Andrew Bone of Yea Alabama.

Bone reported that none of the three is expected to miss significant time. For Alabama, the immediate challenge is replacing both starting inside linebackers and a starting guard in the same game. Next week’s Iron Bowl against Auburn makes their recovery the bigger story.

Alabama and Chattanooga kick off at 1 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will stream on SEC Network+.

Alabama Turns to QB Reese and Xavier Griffin at Linebacker

Junior linebacker QB Reese and freshman Xavier Griffin are the likely starters in place of Metz and Woodson, according to Bone. Sophomores Abduall Sanders Jr. and Duke Johnson could also see extended action at inside linebacker.

Metz and Woodson have started all 10 games this season, BamaOnLine reported. Both left the Vanderbilt game with injuries before returning. Reese and Griffin each played double-digit defensive snaps in that win, and Saturday could give them a longer look together. on3.com

One thing to watch is how the new pairing handles run fits and communicates when Chattanooga shifts before the snap. Those reps carry added value with Auburn up next, especially if Alabama needs to call on its linebacker depth again.

Mal Waldrep Jr. Expected to Start in Place of Will Sanders

The Crimson Tide is expected to turn to Mal Waldrep Jr. at left guard. Sanders suffered a high ankle sprain against Texas A&M on Oct. 24 and underwent TightRope surgery the following day, per Bone. He missed Alabama’s win at LSU, then returned to the starting lineup against Vanderbilt but couldn’t finish the game.

Waldrep has already filled in at left guard for Sanders and made multiple starts at center while Racin Delgatty was injured. Delgatty returned against LSU, giving Alabama the flexibility to keep him at center and use Waldrep at guard.

Chattanooga brings the top-ranked scoring defense in the FCS into Tuscaloosa, according to Bone. The matchup gives Alabama a chance to see how well the interior line creates room in the run game with Waldrep back at left guard.

The reported outlook gives Alabama reason for optimism heading into Auburn week. Whether Metz, Woodson and Sanders can return for the Iron Bowl remains the next question. In the meantime, the snaps available Saturday could matter again as soon as next week.