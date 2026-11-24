In the midst of Thanksgiving week, the SEC announced it will vote on whether to kick LSU out of the conference after multiple eligibility issues. Currently, basketball player RJ Luis Jr. is the head of the drama, but in past months, LSU football was guilty of it too, with players Zxavian Harris and Dae’Quan Wright. Neither player ended up joining the program, and neither was allowed to sign with NFL teams.

At a December 3rd meeting, SEC presidents will vote on whether to kick LSU out of the conference, a school that was a founding member and has been part of it since 1933. Other founding members include Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi (Ole Miss), Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

Ahead of the vote next week, former LSU football head coach Brian Kelly gave his honest thoughts on the future of LSU and the SEC.

Brian Kelly Anticipates SEC to Vote Out LSU

On the College Sports on SiriusXM radio show, Kelly sat down to talk with Roy Philpott and Danny Kanell on the issue surrounding LSU and the conference. On the show, Kelly said the following:

“‘I will actually be surprised if they don’t vote LSU out.’ Brian Kelly tells @RoyPhilpott & @dannykanell on ‘The Early Read’ that he thinks the presidents and chancellors of the SEC will ultimately decide to kick LSU out of the conference next week.”

Regardless of the outcome on December 3, there are likely many more lawsuits to be filed. LSU would be likely to sue the SEC, and vice versa. This decision will have a lasting impact on college athletics and could set a real precedent on eligibility going forward.

LSU isn’t the only school to have faced eligibility issues; another prominent SEC school did so as well: Alabama.

Last season, Alabama basketball signed center Charles Bediako to their roster. However, the issue was that Bediako was a former G League player who had also signed multiple contracts with different NBA teams. After playing five games, Bediako lost his eligibility and was no longer allowed to compete. Now, he’s playing in New Zealand for the National Basketball League (NBL).

Brian Kelly and His Connection to LSU

Following a head coaching tenure at Notre Dame from 2010-2021, Kelly left the Fighting Irish to join the Bayou Bengals in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. During his time at Notre Dame, he coached the team to a 113-40 record and was 5-5 in bowl games. He was also the head coach at Cincinnati and Central Michigan prior to his time in South Bend, Indiana.

Then came his time at LSU. Over the course of four seasons, he led the team to a 34-14 record and a perfect 3-0 in bowl games. Much like his time at Notre Dame, Kelly was never able to overcome the hump and make it to a National Championship at LSU. After a 5-3 start in 2025, he was fired in the middle of the season. He was replaced by Lane Kiffin, who has led the team to a 6-5 record in his first season with the program, with one game remaining against Arkansas.

Kelly could be right; LSU could definitely be voted out of the SEC. However, is it possible that his firing is a major contributor to that opinion?